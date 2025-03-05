According to reports, Liverpool and Arsenal target Alexander Isak is ‘open’ to a Newcastle United contract extension ‘on one condition’.

Isak has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe, as he’s grabbed 22 goals and five assists in his 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Newcastle standout is attracting interest from several elite European clubs, with a recent report claiming Liverpool have joined the race to sign the 25-year-old.

Arsenal are also known to be interested in Isak as they are crying out for a new striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position as Isak is under contract until 2028, but it has been reported that they are keen to tie him down to a new deal on improved terms.

A report from Football Transfers claims Isak is ‘generally open’ to penning a new deal but ‘would want a release clause as part of any new Newcastle contract’.

The report claims Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘heavily interested’, with Arne Slot’s side a ‘more credible summer option for him than the Gunners as they are expected to focus on Benjamin Sesko’.

Regarding the potential cost of his release clause, the report explains:

‘Isak is still under contract at Newcastle until 2028, so there is no pressing urgency at the club to get him to extend. Indeed, we are told that talks are not expected to progress until later in the year – if he still is a Newcastle player at that point, that is. ‘His release clause would then be active from the summer of 2026 to ensure that he does not leave Newcastle mid-season.’

‘Given the early stages of the discussion over a potential renewal, the final fee of the release clause has not yet been decided on. However, we have been informed that Isak would prefer the clause to be lower than that of teammate Bruno Guimaraes. ‘The Brazilian’s buyout fee stands at a whopping €120m and the Swede wants a more reasonable figure in the region of €90m-€100m [a maximum of £83m].’

Ligue Un giants PSG are also linked with Isak and a report in Spain claims they ‘will offer three players’ to sign the Newcastle star.