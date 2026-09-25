Liverpool, Arsenal both want to sign same Premier League winger as talks begin

Liverpool and Arsenal are both particularly keen on signing a Premier League winger whose club have just opened talks over a new contract in an effort to fend off the Gunners and Reds.

Liverpool and Arsenal both signed new wingers over the summer, with the former buying Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz, and the latter landing Christos Tzolis.

Ideally, both clubs wanted one more wide man, but in Liverpool’s case, Cody Gakpo staying meant the third man didn’t arrive.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli did depart, though attempts to sign a superstar-calibre player to serve as his replacement, such as Morgan Rogers or Vinicius Junior, fell flat.

As such, there’s scope for both clubs to dip into the market for a new winger in 2027, and according to Sky Sports, they’re converging on Brentford’s Kevin Schade.

With that in mind, Brentford have responded by opening talks to extend Schade’s contract in an effort to leave the two heavyweight sides empty-handed.

Brentford hoping to fend off Liverpool and Arsenal

Senior Sky reporter, Lyall Thomas, wrote: ‘Brentford have held initial talks with Kevin Schade about a new long-term contract in the wake of his excellent start to the campaign and increasing interest from bigger clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool.

‘The winger has scored three goals with Brentford’s unbeaten start to the season, putting them fourth in the Premier League from their opening five games, with two victories at home to Tottenham and Chelsea and three draws.

‘Schade has been tracked by big Premier League clubs for some time, including Chelsea and Tottenham, but Arsenal and Liverpool are thought to have been the keenest as the summer transfer window came to a close.

‘The Germany international has entered the final two years of his current Brentford deal – signed when he joined from SC Freiburg for £20m in June 2023 – and the West London club are keen to give him improved terms.’

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Schade’s current deal at Brentford is due to expire in the summer of 2028, meaning he already has less than two years remaining on his existing deal.

The 24-year-old right-footer is known for being one of the fastest players in the Premier League and recently got the nod to start Jurgen Klopp’s first match as head coach of the German national side.

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