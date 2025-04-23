Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea? Ex-Man Utd star predicts 25/26 Premier League champions

Ex-Man Utd striker Louis Saha has named the Premier League club he thinks will win the Premier League title with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool mentioned.

It has been a brilliant season in the Premier League with a number of clubs upsetting the status quo towards the top of the league with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth among the clubs to have great campaigns.

Liverpool managed to come from third place under Jurgen Klopp last season to be on the brink of winning their 20th English top-flight title.

Arne Slot’s side need just one more win to secure the Premier League title with Liverpool currently 13 points ahead of Arsenal as they enter the final five matches of the season.

Man City have fallen away badly this season after winning four titles in a row, while Arsenal look set to finish as runners-up for the third consecutive campaign.

And now Saha has explained his Premier League title prediction for next season with the former Man Utd striker putting Liverpool on top once again.

Saha told Mega Dice: “This year, Liverpool have been the most consistent, so they’ve got the most points.

“They had a successful transition, losing an amazing manager, but they have a new one who has gelled really well.

“So based on that they are probably still favourites, while you can see Man City still have some changes to make in the summer.

“There are others like Chelsea, who had a better than expected season, but a difficult one still. Given the numbers of players and transfers they had to accommodate, they’re still not quite there.

“Of course, you have to mention Arsenal too, but I still think that Liverpool is the strongest and based on what happened.

“I would have always said Man City usually have a chance, but they’re losing De Bruyne, and maybe Gundogan, so there are changes ahead.

“Liverpool also now have Van Dijk and Salah on new contracts. Van Dijk is key for their consistency this season, and he will be again next year.”

Jamie O’Hara has a potential surprise shout for challengers next year with the former Tottenham midfielder insisting that Newcastle could be up there if they manage to keep their squad together over the summer.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “I’m going to put it out there now – don’t write off Newcastle next season to be Premier League title contenders.

“They need to keep that squad together, and if they add a new keeper and a centre half, they can do some damage and challenge for the league.

“They really have flown under the radar this season. Arsenal are currently in second, they’re going to have their full focus on the Champions League and rightly so, but if Newcastle keep doing what they’re doing – they could clinch second place.

“What a season that would be for the club. Signing a top keeper is a priority for them; you’re not going to win a Premier League with Nick Pope in goal.

“I’m sorry to have to say it. He’s a good shot stopper, but his distribution is poor, and he makes mistakes.

“That’s the area they need to improve the most and if they can bring a top goalkeeper in, I believe they can win the Premier League.”