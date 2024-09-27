The Carabao Cup gave Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea backups the chance to shine in midweek and these six players grasped this opportunity with both hands.

Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)

The stars of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea will be given their flowers shortly, but we start with Aston Villa attacking midfielder Buendia.

A significant knee ligament injury saw the Argentina international miss the entirety of last season, so he had to watch on from the sidelines as Unai Emery’s side upset the odds to gatecrash the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

After impressing during the 2022/23 campaign, Buendia’s injury ensured he was left behind as he naturally fell in the pecking order when Emery bolstered his squad ahead of their Champions League debut.

It was suggested in the summer that Buendia could have a loan spell elsewhere to get some minutes, but Villa’s involvement in four competitions this season means he was always likely to be given a chance to gain Emery’s trust.

Before his start against League One side Wycombe Wanderers, Buendia had only been on the pitch for nine minutes this term as Emery eased him back into the fold. Yet on Tuesday, he played 89 minutes and scored in Villa’s narrow 2-1 victory, thus making a significant step forward in his progression.

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

The Netherlands international showed Liverpool what he’s capable of as a left winger at Euro 2024 as he was one of the tournament’s standout performers.

The versatile forward had previously been used in various positions by Liverpool, but his form in Germany made it clear that he’s at his best on the left flank. Unfortunately for Gakpo, he’s been on the periphery in the opening months of Arne Slot’s reign at Anfield because of Luis Diaz’s sensational start to the season.

After being heavily linked with a summer transfer, Diaz (or Ryan Gravenberch, perhaps) has been Liverpool’s best player so far this season as he’s quickly become undroppable.

Gakpo has subsequently become an impact player, but he is knocking on the door after his brace in the 5-1 win over 10-man West Ham at Anfield. While his second was less pretty on the eye, both goals came in trademark fashion as he cut inside from the left and clinically shot past Lukas Fabianski. With their remarkable attacking options, Liverpool could be a dark horse in the Premier League title race.

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

While Liverpool are well-stocked in attacking areas, this is also the case in midfield following their rebuild during last summer’s transfer window.

As mentioned, Gravenberch has found a new lease of life as a No.6, while fellow 2023 signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have further established themselves as starters under Slot.

This has left academy product Jones and Wataru Endo as benchwarmers, but each player was given a chance from the start against West Ham earlier this week.

Barring an injury, it’s currently hard to see a route for either player back into Slot’s starting XI in the Premier League or Champions League. But Jones at least gave Liverpool’s new coach something to think about with his performance, with his best moment coming just after the interval as he played in a perfect assist for Diogo Jota’s second of the match.

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

We suspected Nkunku would be ‘like a new signing’ for Chelsea this season after a string of injuries saw him miss most of his debut campaign. But his start to the season has not gone as we thought it would…

As they have done in past windows under Todd Boehly, Chelsea invested heavily before this season and were the biggest spenders in Europe once again. Despite this, Enzo Maresca’s team selection in the Premier League has been pretty consistent, with him appearing to lean on Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, and Noni Madueke as guaranteed starters, while Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto battle to be the head coach’s preferred left winger.

This has left Nkunku without a Premier League start since Chelsea’s opening day defeat to Manchester City. Jackson’s unexpected scoring form at the beginning of this campaign has not helped the France international, but he’s impressed in cup competitions.

Yes, it’s only Barrow. But Nkunku’s midweek hat-trick against the League Two side will give him bags of confidence as he attempts to dislodge Jackson before the possible arrival of Chelsea’s long-term transfer target in January.

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

The Gunners also netted five goals en route to a comprehensive Carabao Cup victory, beating League One side Bolton Wanderers 5-1 at the Emirates.

With several of Mikel Arteta’s key players carrying knocks, the Gunners head coach turned to the youth on Wednesday evening as four teenagers started against Bolton.

While 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter became their youngest-ever starter in a competitive match, Nwaneri earned all the plaudits as the highly-rated youngster got off the mark in senior football with a brace.

Much has been said about Nwaneri’s potential ahead of this season and he’s reportedly a ‘real part’ of Arteta’s first team this season. Losing Martin Odegaard to injury was a blow, but the 17-year-old’s emergence provides Arsenal with a viable alternative in times of need and he should get plenty of minutes this term.

Raheem Sterling (Arsenal)

Sterling’s deadline day move to Arsenal came out of the blue, but it was the perfect move at the perfect time for the England international and former member of Chelsea’s bomb squad.

The experienced forward failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea, but he’s not alone in struggling amidst the Boehly circus and his move to a more stable home has provided him the chance to reset before his career winds down.

Sterling is known to have a great relationship with Arteta and their reunion made all the sense in the world, especially with Arsenal requiring a capable backup for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Each player was given a runout against Bolton as Sterling was moved to the left and Saka started on the right. The older winger was superb as he grabbed a goal and an assist for Arsenal.

Sterling won’t be expecting to start loads of matches this season. His role may be similar to the one currently occupied by Jorginho in midfield as a capable experienced head comes in when required. But Arteta will be delighted that his summer arrival means he has great depth in each attacking position as he looks to capitalise on Rodri’s absence to win the Premier League title.