Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has revealed his prediction for the Premier League title this season as Liverpool face competition from Arsenal and Man City.

Liverpool are defending the Premier League title this season, having comfortably been the best team in England during the 2024/25 campaign, winning their 20th title in Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield.

The Reds capitalised on Arsenal and Manchester City’s struggles to clinch the title with a couple of games to spare and they have also made a great start to this campaign.

Slot’s side have won their opening three Premier League games and in their last game before the international break, they beat Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield.

This was Arsenal’s first defeat of the season as they sit on four points after three games, while Man City have three points after losing their last two matches.

Despite this, Mbappe has backed Arsenal to beat Liverpool and Man City to the title amid one “crucial factor”.

“Of course, Liverpool has to be mentioned first and foremost, as they’re determined to win one title after another,” Mbappe told BILD.

READ: Newcastle ‘mugged Liverpool blind’ and Alexander Isak ‘needs to fire his agent’



“But I also have high hopes for Arsenal, because the core of the team has known each other for a long time, and that’s a crucial factor in football.

“And Manchester City is always at the forefront anyway, with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland.

When asked to give a definite answer, Mbappe replied: “That’s tough. Maybe Arsenal, maybe it will be their year. It would certainly be easier to say City or Liverpool.”

MUST-READ FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Premier League team of the 2025/26 season so far has no Liverpool players

👉 England player ratings v Andorra: Anderson and Madueke impress but CBs and Rashford struggle

👉 Elliot Anderson runs the England midfield like he did for Newcastle vs Leeds



Last month, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker explained why they think Arsenal “may fall short again” after finishing second for three consecutive seasons.

“I think [Arsenal will] challenge, I just think they may fall short again,” Shearer said. “I like all of their signings. I think that’s exactly what they needed. And I still don’t think they may be finished yet in terms of bringing players in and certainly players going out.

“I’ve definitely got them in Champions League but I just don’t see them having enough to win the title. Just fall short.”

Lineker added: “I think I concur with both of you on that front. I probably wouldn’t have said that if it wasn’t that Liverpool have strengthened so well.

“A lot too will depend on how Gyokeres does. I mean he scored a terrific goal in pre-season but we all know pre-season is not that important. Although, it is for a striker in terms of that feeling of hitting the back of the net.

“So I think a lot will depend on him but we know he’ll get good service. I think they could go close again but I’m going to agree with both of you.”