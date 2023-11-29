Liverpool, Arsenal ‘exploring’ Mbappe deal as report reveals PSG superstar ‘admires’ Prem manager

Arsenal and Liverpool are both ‘exploring the financial and sporting parameters involved’ in landing Kylian Mbappe as a free agent, according to a report.

The Paris Saint-Germain talisman is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to depart on a free transfer.

Mbappe had the option to extend his deal until 2025 but opted not to do so, informing the Ligue 1 club of his decision in a letter during the summer.

PSG were then eager to sell the France captain to avoid losing him for nothing but failed to do so despite accepting a colossal bid from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with Real Madrid ever since making himself known as a world-class talent at AS Monaco, but a move has failed to materialise.

Los Blancos looked set to land him for nothing at the end of the 2021/22 campaign before Mbappe U-turned and agreed a new contract in Paris.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are reportedly still interested but are remaining coy over the situation, refusing to make it look like they are desperate to land him in case we see a repeat of what happened in 2022.

Other clubs have been linked with Mbappe, though it feels like he will either join Madrid or extend his PSG contract.

Manchester United are obviously interested and were expected to have more of a chance if Sheikh Jassim’s takeover bid was accepted, but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe joining forces with the Glazers, a move to Old Trafford feels extremely unlikely.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have lurked in the background and a fresh report from Record Sport says the Gunners and Reds are currently working out if they can afford Mbappe on a free transfer.

The report states: ‘Both Arsenal and Liverpool have begun exploring the financial and sporting parameters involved in persuading Mbappe to move to the Premier League under freedom of contract this summer.’

It is added, in a boost to Liverpool, that Mbappe ‘has admired the Reds’ football under Jurgen Klopp for several years’.

Of course, Real Madrid are the frontrunners for the Frenchman’s signature as the player has supported them since he was a child and the La Liga giants also have the finances at their disposal to blow their rivals out of the water.

Mbappe is yet to decide where he wants to play next season, it is said. He can negotiate a pre-contract from January 1.

A huge goal for the PSG star is to win the Ballon d’Or one day and it is claimed that being able to do so whilst playing for a club in the Champions League is a ‘key factor’ in his thought process.

