Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he thinks is the “favourite” to win the Premier League title between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Last season, Liverpool capitalised on Arsenal’s struggles to win their 20th Premier League title with a couple of games to spare, while they won their first five matches of this campaign.

Arsenal invested heavily in the summer in an attempt to bridge the gap to the champions, though Liverpool sanctioned a huge overhaul and were comfortably the biggest spenders in Europe.

Last month, Liverpool made a statement by beating Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield, though there was a swing in the title race over the weekend. This came as the Reds were beaten 2-1 at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace, while the Gunners battled back from behind to earn a huge 2-1 victory at Newcastle United.

These results leave Liverpool only two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, though Ferdinand has explained why he thinks Arne Slot’s side remain the “favourites” to win the Premier League.

“This was a massive, massive shift in mindset and belief,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“They answered a lot of the critics out there. To go to Newcastle and win is huge because if they draw that game or lose that game questions would be asked.

“I’m not saying they will win the league but there’s moments in the season that you draw inspiration from. Newcastle isn’t an easy place to go.

“That game means so much to that team because there was so much riding on it, they had to capitalise on Liverpool dropping points.

“Liverpool are the team to beat. They are. They’re the champions, they have the most experience, you’ve got to watch them. They’re the team everyone will have to chase.”

Fellow Man Utd legend Gary Neville has backed Arsenal, though. He has raised a key point about the title race that he must “say quietly”.

“Mikel Arteta has got a brilliant squad. He’s got a brilliant squad,” Neville said.

“I think he’s got the best squad in the league and maybe the best team in the league and I say that quietly because Liverpool are excellent.

“There’s only two teams who can win this league – Liverpool and Arsenal – I don’t think anyone else can.

“So I think it’s a big moment. It’s only September and it’s ridiculous to be speaking like this as someone who experienced title races.

“But what you’ve got to do is send out some calling cards and some clear messages that you’re there in the title race and I think that’s what Arsenal have done today. A week ago the glass was half empty, now it’s more than half full. Liverpool lose, Arsenal win in stunning fashion.

“They deserve it, they were the better football team. [Arteta] made really good subs, he started with a strong team. That will give them huge confidence. You shouldn’t have swing weekends this early. But the Liverpool players sitting at home watching this will perhaps sink slightly.”