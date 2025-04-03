Liverpool and Arsenal look set to fight for the signing of Eberechi Eze this summer along with three other Premier League teams, according to reports.

Both the Gunners and the Reds are set to be doing some serious business in the summer transfer window despite their relative success this season.

Liverpool are currently 12 points ahead of Arsenal after Arne Slot’s side beat Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday night to reestablish their cushion after Arsenal defeated Fulham the night before.

The Gunners, who will almost certainly finish as Premier League runners-up for a third season in a row, will look to improve their attack at the end of the season with Mikel Arteta already promising a “big summer” in the transfer market.

While Liverpool could face a huge summer overhaul too with uncertainty over out-of-contract trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Darwin Nunez and other squad players have been linked with moves away from Anfield and there will definitely be improvements made in attacking areas.

And now Caught Offside claim that Liverpool and Arsenal ‘look set to be among the main teams competing for the transfer of’ Crystal Palace winger Eze.

Manchester United – who are reportedly preparing a £50m offer – Manchester City and Tottenham are also credited with interest in the England international, who has a £60m release clause.

MORE FEATURES ON FOOTBALL365…

👉 Liverpool back 12 points clear with a win they needed more than anyone realised

👉 Mailbox: Is Paul Tierney ‘incompetent’ or ‘just a plain cheat’?

👉 Liverpool have four heroes in Premier League XI of the season

Tottenham have been heavily interested but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently insisted that Eze could prove to be too expensive for Spurs.

Romano said last month: “He’s on Spurs list since 2023, he’s always been highly rated at the club. But the release clause is very expensive and the payment for the clause is not allowed in 3/4 years as usually happens, so that’s what makes the deal difficult – and there are more clubs also keen.”

Michael Olise left Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich last summer and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish was “astounded” at the lack of interest in Eze.

Parish said: “I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael and Ebs in the same window.

“We didn’t have in Ebs the interest that I thought we would have. I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy’s just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person. He’s a gift to any football club.

“I don’t think any Crystal Palace supporter would mind that fact that at some point Ebs wants to play at the highest level. He’s playing regularly for England, back in the squad again which we’re so proud about.”

He added: “Ebs is still here and it’s great for the football club. I was surprised that that’s what happened.”