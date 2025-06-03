Gary Neville has “doubled down” on his previous Premier League title predictions with the Man Utd legend once again forecasting Arsenal as next year’s winners.

The Gunners finished as runners-up in the Premier League for a third successive season under Mikel Arteta in another campaign without silverware.

Arsenal looked likely to push Liverpool all the way at the half-way stage of the season but the Gunners failed to get close to Arne Slot’s side in the second half of the campaign.

The Gunners have already seemingly secured the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi with several other signings expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium this summer, including a striker and a winger.

Arsenal got really close to Man City the previous two seasons, leading to Neville tipping them to win the title just gone, and now he’s putting all his eggs in the Arsenal basket once again in an early title prediction.

Neville said on The Overlap US: “I’ve got to go Arsenal again, I’ve got to double down, haven’t I?

“I’ve gone there the last two seasons and they finished second in the last three seasons, actually. I didn’t back them the first season, I backed City, but I backed them the last two and I’m going to stick with them.”

Arteta has made Arsenal fans believe they can challenge for the title again after not winning the trophy since 2004 under Arsene Wenger.

After feeling like finishing above Man City would give them the title last season, the emergence of Slot’s Liverpool side threw an unexpected spanner in the works for Arsenal.

And Arsenal legend Ian Wright agrees with Neville that it will be the Gunners’ year in 2024/25 with some new signings helping them win their first title in 21 years.

Wright said on the Seaman Says Podcast: “I think they’ll win the Premier League next season because I want them to do that and I believe that they’re getting closer. I think it’s unlucky this season, simply the injuries and some of the decisions.

“But they’re going to need to make some signings to give them all a boost in there. But I’m going to go with Arsenal to win the League again. Absolutely.

“Obviously, Liverpool are going to be a different entity. City can’t do what they’ve done again. Chelsea, now that they’ve got into Champions League, there might be signings.

“It’s going to be a tougher league next year, but I’m going to say Arsenal are going to go and do it.”