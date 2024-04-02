Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City? Roy Keane makes U-turn on Premier League title prediction

Man Utd legend Roy Keane thinks Liverpool are now “favourites” to win the Premier League title after Arsenal and Man City drew on Easter Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s went top of the Premier League by beating Brighton 2-1 in the early kick-off on Sunday before Arsenal and City played out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Those results mean Liverpool are now two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, while Man City are now three points adrift of Klopp’s leaders.

All three now have crucial home games with Liverpool facing rock-bottom Sheffield United, Arsenal coming up against Luton Town and Man City playing fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Former Man Utd captain Keane initially tipped Man City to win the Premier League title at the beginning of the season but he now reckons Liverpool are “favourites” to lift the trophy.

“I think Liverpool, I’d have them favourites,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Arsenal second favourites with their goal difference. City with their injuries and the strain of everything – Champions League coming up, same as Arsenal – [third favourites].

“Every time I watch Liverpool, we can look at one or two faults they might have, but they get so many chances every game, they’re going to score lots of goals.

“I’ve said Man City but what I’ve seen recently, I’m going to go with Liverpool.”

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville backed Arsenal to win the title at the start of the campaign and, unlike Keane, he is sticking with his earlier prediction.

“We knew before the international break who was in form,” Neville added.

“Arsenal were in the best form. Liverpool were hanging on a little bit towards the end. Arsenal’s performance levels were really high. What happens in the next week is critical because you’re going to need good form going into that run-in.

“I said Arsenal at the start of the season and I’m not going to shift now because I think all the teams are still in it.

“But if Liverpool win at Old Trafford they’ll be in great shape mentally because you win a big game like that it has a massive impact on you. But it’s still a long way to go beyond that.

“I genuinely think Man City could win all nine games, that would be enough I think.”

