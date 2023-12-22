Liverpool vs Arsenal: Merson identifies two key battles as he makes match prediction

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will go head to head on Saturday.

Paul Merson thinks Premier League leaders Arsenal “will fancy themselves to get all the three points” against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The Gunners are currently one point clear of the Reds in the Premier League, while Aston Villa are level with Jurgen Klopp’s side with Manchester City fourth and Tottenham fifth.

It’s set to be one of the most interesting and exciting title races in recent years and Arsenal travel to Anfield to face Liverpool tomorrow in a huge top-of-the-table clash.

And Merson is tipping Liverpool and Arsenal to play out a score draw with a couple of key battles potentially deciding who wins the game.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “I think Liverpool have started games very well of late. They did that against West Ham and Manchester United. If Arsenal can get past the first 20-30 minutes and the game calms down, this could go in any direction.

“If Liverpool score inside the first 20 minutes, they win this one. Otherwise, Arsenal will fancy themselves to get all the three points.

“The Gunners just need to hang in there and ride out the initial barrage.

“Klopp has a few big selection calls to make. I think he is going to keep playing Darwin Nunez because you need to have height in the team.

“They will need to make their set-pieces count and it’s going to be difficult against the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel without a physical presence like Nunez.

“Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are going to cause a lot of trouble in the attacking third for Arsenal.

“Martin Odegaard has been in great form and I think the battle between him and Dominik Szoboszlai could be one to keep an eye on.

“Unlike Manchester United last weekend, Arsenal will have a go at Liverpool. This one could open up pretty quickly and we could be in for a treat. Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal.”

And Merson isn’t the only pundit sitting on the fence with their prediction for the match with former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov also predicting a score draw.

Berbatov told The Metro: “A great game at Anfield between two of the top teams, and I’ll go for a draw here. Both teams know how to play football and can hurt the other. I think If Arsenal can hold out in that opening 10 minutes of Liverpool pressing and trying to score when the crowd is up and the noise is loud, then I can see a draw at the end. Prediction: 1-1.”