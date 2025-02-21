Paul Merson during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has made a fresh Premier League title race prediction as Liverpool prepare to face Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool have still only lost one Premier League match all season under Arne Slot after they held Aston Villa to a 2-2 draw at Villa Park on Wednesday night.

Arsenal are currently eight points adrift of the Reds but they have a game in hand with Mikel Arteta’s side able to move within five points with a victory over West Ham on Saturday.

The Gunners are suffering with a number of injuries in attacking areas and Merson reckons that if Liverpool go to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and beat Man City then the Premier League title race will be over.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “It was an embarrassing night at the Bernabeu for Manchester City [on Wednesday]. If you were watching that game and you had no idea it was City playing, you wouldn’t think it was a champion team.

“It was unwatchable at times because they were miles off it. When they won 4-0 against Newcastle, some people thought they were back but that’s not true and they know it now.

“I think Liverpool will rip City apart here. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but that’s just what I feel. City have no chance. If Liverpool fail to win, they will be extremely disappointed.

“City looked extremely slow against Real Madrid and considering how Liverpool play, the Reds will be too quick for Pep Guardiola’s men.

“Liverpool should start Diogo Jota, with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah either side of him. Jota can drop into midfield and allow the others to make runs.

“Erling Haaland potentially missing out on this game is a bonus for Liverpool. But I wouldn’t be worried even if he played because they have Virgil van Dijk.

“City’s new signing Nico Gonzalez looked slow and laboured in that loss against Real Madrid, while Omar Marmoush never touched the ball for major parts of the game.

“I felt sorry for Marmoush because he’s better off playing alongside Haaland in my opinion.

“A win for Liverpool here would be the end of Arsenal’s title hopes. Once they beat City, I expect Liverpool to win against Newcastle and Southampton.

“Now that’s 13 points out of a possible 15 against arguably three of the top six teams in the league. That is champion mentality in my opinion. Prediction: Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool.”