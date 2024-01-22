Man Utd legend Neville slams Liverpool, Arsenal for setting ’embarrassing’ precedent of ‘nonsense’

Gary Neville has hit out at Liverpool and Arsenal for starting a “precedent” of “nonsense” by complaining to the PGMOL about refereeing decisions.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have both complained to the PGMOL this season after high-profile decisions went against them with a growing trend of clubs signalling their intent to contact the PGMOL.

Liverpool were aggrieved when a miscommunication between video assistant referee Darren England and referee Simon Hooper led to the Luis Diaz’s goal being wrongly ruled out for offside in a 2-1 Premier League defeat for the Reds against Tottenham on September 30.

While Arsenal were up in arms after VAR didn’t disallow an Anthony Gordon goal in their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in November.

VAR made a triple check to see whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock’s cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel and whether Gordon had been offside.

Speaking at the time, Neville claimed that both Arsenal’s letter to the PGMOL and Liverpool’s statement were both “wrong” and urged them to do it in private.

Neville wrote on X in November: “I played for a club where a manager went mad after games if we felt a decision had gone against us. You feel like it’s us against the world . I get it.

“Everyone hates us, the refs are out to stitch us up and theirs bias v us. However I can never remember the club writing letters undermining the system and the whole refereeing community.

“When I look back now I don’t think as players we always covered ourselves in glory with refs and also at a big club we all feel entitled and you have to leave and retire to be able to see that.

“Arsenal’s letter and even the Liverpool statement a few weeks ago ( they had a genuine bad one v them ) are wrong. Do it privately . If I was Howard Webb I would stop apologising to them and get on with it. Managers and players make far more mistakes than refs!”

And Neville has doubled down on his criticism on Sunday after Nottingham Forest became the latest side to complain to the referees’ governing body over their decision making.

Neville wrote on X: “Clubs writing to the PGMOL is embarrassing! Liverpool and Arsenal started it and set the precedent of this nonsense.

“The refs should be doing better and are under enormous pressure at the moment. It’s in the clubs interests to work with them to make them improve.

“This public posturing is unnecessary. Speak to them and email them to gain clarification in private but they don’t have to “announce” they’ve written to the PGMOL.

“It’s not going to change the decision and it’s not going to help anyone! It just adds to the pile on.”