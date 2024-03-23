Liverpool, Arsenal submit ‘proposals’ for Chelsea star as he rejects Barcelona move; Man City ‘consider return’

Liverpool and Arsenal have made ‘proposals’ to sign Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer with Man City also weighing up a summer bid, according to reports.

The England international moved to the Blues in the summer transfer window from Man City for around £45m after impressing in the small number of appearances he made for Pep Guardiola last season and early on this term.

Cole Palmer rejects Barcelona but will consider Premier League offers

And Palmer has gone to the next level at Chelsea with 14 goals and ten assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this campaign and he is already attracting interest from clubs ahead of the summer.

A report earlier this week claimed that the ‘Premier League top six and elite European clubs are keeping tabs’ on Palmer with an eye on making bids in the summer.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insist that Palmer has already chosen to ‘reject’ an offer from Barcelona as his ‘priority would be to remain’ in the Premier League.

But he has three potential options in England with Liverpool and Arsenal making ‘proposals’ with Palmer set to ‘receive several offers soon’.

READ MORE: Cole Palmer fourth behind Arteta’s ‘number one target’ in top 10 market value increases this season

And Man City are also ‘considering the return of the prodigal son’ as ‘Guardiola believes that he is the ideal successor’ for Kevin de Bruyne or Bernardo Silva.

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes that Palmer “represents the future” for the England national team after his performances this season.

“Yes, definitely. Because this guy represents the future for the national team. This guy is probably the best player for Chelsea so far, and we all know how difficult it is to be good for Chelsea with the environment.

“On top of it, this guy’s got quality, he’s got character, he takes penalties all the time with Chelsea. But he can play different positions, which is very interesting for [Gareth] Southgate in terms of tactics against different opponents. He can move in different positions, just like [Phil] Foden with City.”

William Gallas: He needs to keep up the same level of performances

Speaking after Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-2, former Blues defender Gallas also had praise for Palmer, he told Genting Casino: “Before last night, he had a few games where he didn’t score, but against Newcastle he looked back to his best and I want to see this version of Cole Palmer for the remainder of the season because he is one of Chelsea’s main men and they need him to make the difference.

“He would have impressed Gareth Southgate with his performance against Newcastle. He definitely has the quality to be included in the England squad for the European Championships.

“He needs to keep up the same level of performances with Chelsea for the rest of the season. The challenge for him is to deliver consistent performances where he is scoring and creating goals, so Gareth Southgate doesn’t have a choice (to include him in his England squad).”