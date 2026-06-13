According to reports, Liverpool and Arsenal are on ‘alert’ for Bradley Barcola, who has submitted a ‘request’ to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The talented winger has been heavily linked with an exit from PSG in recent months because he has slipped behind Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue in the pecking order under head coach Luis Enrique.

23-year-old Barcola still impressed for PSG during the 2025/26 campaign, having contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been mooted as potential destinations for Barcola, who has been touted as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Barcola is an alternative to RB Leipzig standout Yan Diomande and may cost slightly less, while the PSG man is on Arsenal’s radar as they look to sign an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Earlier this week, French outlet L’Equipe reported that PSG are open to selling Barcola after making ‘no progress’ in talks over a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in 2028.

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Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Barcola has gone as far as ‘requesting’ an exit from PSG, while Liverpool and Arsenal are now ‘readying moves’ for the winger.

Reason for Bradley Barcola’s exit decision revealed

The same report claims Barcola is keen to leave PSG because he is not happy with his playing time after a ‘turning point’ towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The report explains: ‘The turning point came during PSG’s triumphant Champions League run. Sources indicate Barcola was deeply disappointed not to start either the semi-finals or the final, and those omissions ultimately convinced him that he would struggle to secure the level of playing time he believes his performances deserve.

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‘We can reveal that Barcola’s desire to leave has already been communicated to PSG.’

Football Transfers, meanwhile, have stated that the Gunners ‘continue to push’ for Barcola, who is also ‘wanted by Liverpool’.

However, their information is that PSG are currently leaning towards keeping Barcola.

The report claims:

‘FootballTransfers understands that Berta has remained in regular contact with Barcola’s representative, Moussa Sissoko, over the past year. The Premier League champions have made it clear that they are open to a deal should the door be opened to them. ‘PSG continue to publicly maintain a stance that does not suggest that Barcola, who has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €70.7 million, will be allowed to depart. Privately, too, there are no indications that the 23-year-old attacker will be allowed to leave. Nevertheless, Arsenal are determined to keep lines of communication open and be in a position to act should circumstances change.’

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