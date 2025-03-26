Alexander Isak has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly ‘on red alert’ for Alexander Isak after the Newcastle United standout decided to turn down a contract ‘proposal’.

The Sweden international has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe as he has been in remarkable form for Newcastle this season.

Isak has starred for Newcastle as they have won the Carabao Cup and mounted a challenge for Champions League qualification, grabbing 23 goals and five assists in his 33 appearances across all competitions.

Several elite Premier League and European clubs are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer and Isak’s stunning performances make him an attractive option.

Isak was linked with an exit last summer as Newcastled needed to offload sellable assets to balance the books and avoid a points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Newcastle sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson instead, so they are in a stronger negotiating position ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

It has been suggested that Isak could cost £100m+ this summer, as his current contract does not expire until 2028.

Newcastle are still keen for Isak to sign a lucrative new contract amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, who will surely prioritise signing a striker this summer.

A report from Caught Offside claims Newcastle have decided to ‘temporarily pause contract talks’ with Isak, while Liverpool and Arsenal are ‘on red alert’ after he ‘didn’t accept their initial proposals’ from the Magpies.

Amid ‘growing interest’ from Liverpool and Arsenal, it’s claimed that ‘Newcastle are now set to reassess and plan their next move’.

It is also noted that his ‘future is uncertain’ as he ‘has not given an encouraging response to contract talks so far’. Regarding potential ‘replacement’ plans, the report adds: