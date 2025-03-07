Ex-Arsenal star insists Liverpool could end up missing out on Premier League and Champions League glory

Former Arsenal defender Bakary Sagna insists that Liverpool could still miss out on Premier League and Champions League glory this season.

The Reds have been in brilliant form this season with Arne Slot’s side currently leading the Premier League table by 13 points over rivals Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

And it would take a monumental collapse from Liverpool to allow the Gunners back into the title race with the Reds only losing one match in the league since the beginning of the season.

But, after watching Liverpool in their match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, former Arsenal defender Sagna reckons the Reds could still lose their grip on the title to the Gunners.

Sagna said on talkSPORT: “I believe they [Arsenal] are doing a great job. Some people got disappointed because they were expecting the team to be a bit closer [to Liverpool] at this period of time.

“The amount of injuries they’ve had and especially key injuries like Gabriel Jesus – it has been a big problem but I believe they’re having a great season.

“They let some points go, especially against West Ham but overall the team is doing well. They have players that were recruited in the summer that are doing well so there are a lot of positives from this season.

“And of course, it’s not over. It’s going to be difficult to catch Liverpool but when I look at the game they played against Paris Saint Germain, I’m thinking maybe they’re going to have times where they don’t perform so well.

“Maybe this is where Arsenal can maybe catch up and close the gap. The gap is big today but maybe it can be reduced. You never know.

“I believe Paris have a good chance at going through to the Champions League stage so then the vibe will be down. At the minute Liverpool is flying because of the results that they’re having but you never know.”

Despite Liverpool winning 1-0 in Paris against PSG in midweek, Sagna reckons the Reds could struggle to get into the next round as the French side “can fully focus on the Champions League”.

Sagna added: “Paris has the best style of football, they have amazing players, they have full confidence. They are flying in Ligue 1 so they can fully focus on the Champions League.

“When I look at how they played the other night I’m thinking it’s really hard to compete against them this season. The [past] focus on the team was based on the celebrity players. The mentality and the strategy has changed and they’re fully investing in young players.

“Some of the players we never expected to shine are shining today. [Bradley] Barcola is one of them. Now there is no pressure on one specific player, it’s about the teamwork and spirit they’ve brought to the club.”