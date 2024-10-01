Man Utd legend Scholes stuns Carragher with Liverpool, Arsenal title prediction

Paul Scholes and Jamie Carragher have been discussing Liverpool and Arsenal.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes shocked Jamie Carragher by claiming Liverpool are bigger challengers to Manchester City than Arsenal.

The Gunners and the Reds have made good starts to the new Premier League campaign after coming second and third respectively last campaign.

Man City won the Premier League last term by two points from runners-up Arsenal to lift their fourth consecutive league title, while Liverpool were seven points adrift of the Gunners.

Liverpool are currently top of the league, one point ahead of Man City and Arsenal, and former Man Utd midfielder Scholes stunned Carragher by predicting that Arne Slot’s men will finish higher than Mikel Arteta’s side.

After revealing that he thought Liverpool are ‘better’ than Arsenal, Scholes said on The Overlap: “Do you not think you’ve got a chance? I think you’re better than Arsenal, I think you’re better than Arsenal.

“They excite me more. It’s not nice saying that but honestly, Liverpool do excite me more.

“Everything they’ve got, it feels better than Arsenal. I think Pep Guardiola might be more worried about Liverpool than Arsenal.”

But Liverpool legend Carragher reckons Arsenal will run Man City closer than the Reds this term despite their current position in the table.

Carragher replied: “You think Liverpool are better than Arsenal? That’s interesting. I don’t actually.

“Last season surprised us all with Liverpool being right up there. They were actually top with seven or eight games to go.

“People are questioning the lack of signings because they think we need to improve to compete with Man City and Arsenal.

“But one thing I would say is Liverpool had so many injuries last season, it was unbelievable how we kept it going really.

“If Liverpool don’t have the injuries they had last season, and they mirror their form, they will be in with a shout, they will be there or thereabouts.”

But another Man Utd legend Gary Neville insisted that Liverpool are “well below” the standard of Arsenal or Man City.

Speaking on his own Sky Sports podcast over the weekend, Neville said: “They’re going to have a good season it looks like and maybe get Champions League football.

“I didn’t feel like I was watching title winners [at Wolves] being honest with you. They’re well below Arsenal and City but I don’t think that’s shocking anybody.”

And Liverpool boss Slot isn’t getting carried away either, he said: “Pre-season helped. The players started to believe. We have a lot to prove when we come across the top sides. It’s good that we are where we are at the moment.

“I always try to be realistic, Jurgen’s work has been fantastic. We have to prove we can do it in the Champions League and Premier League.”