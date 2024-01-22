Liverpool, Arsenal ‘seduce’ Man Utd target with ‘offers’ to ‘betray’ Euro giants amid Klopp ‘request’

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The 21-year-old made the move to Real Madrid from Ligue Un side Rennes during the 2021 summer transfer window. The Spanish giants paid around £34m to sign the midfielder.

Camavinga has featured regularly for Real Madrid over the past couple of seasons but he was used as a makeshift left-back for much of the 2022/23 campaign as he struggled to assert himself as a starting midfielder.

This led to Camavinga being linked with a shock loan move to Arsenal during the 2023 January transfer window. Towards the end of the month, the player’s agent – Joshua Barnett – ruled out this transfer.

“There’s no truth in that,” Barnett told Fabrizio Romano.

“Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga.”

The France international has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United over the past year but it was confirmed towards the end of 2023 that he has committed his future to Real Madrid by signing a contract extension until 2029.

Camavinga’s season has been impacted by a knee injury as he has been limited to just 15 starts across all competitions and Spanish outlet Nacional now claim that he has ‘two offers in England to betray Real Madrid’.

Camavinga is said to be ‘tempted’ to leave Real Madrid after receiving ‘formal proposals’ from Liverpool and Arsenal to depart La Liga at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have ‘incredible faith’ in Camavinga but they are ‘concerned’ by the ‘threat of the midfielder having a change of heart in the summer’.

After being ‘tempted’ by Man Utd last summer, ‘Liverpool wants to try their luck and can pay around 100 million euros, at the request of Jurgen Klopp’.

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Newcastle ‘forced to sell’ Liverpool, Arsenal targets, Mourinho’s next move

The report adds: ‘Klopp considers the ex-Stade Rennais a necessary addition and hopes to be able to seduce him to finish at Anfield, promising him that he will be one of the leaders of the project, and he will receive an astronomical salary.

‘In addition to the Reds, Arsenal are also very interested in Camavinga, and will fight for him to leave Madrid, and be under the command of Mikel Arteta.’

A move to Arsenal feels more than Liverpool at this stage. The addition of a new midfielder – who could replace Thomas Partey – is understood to be one of their priorities and it would be a huge coup if they were able to land Camavinga.

Liverpool meanwhile are pretty well-covered in the midfield department after spending £200m to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szobozslai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer.

Instead of another new midfielder, Liverpool are expected to target a young centre-back and long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah in the summer.