Bradley Barcola has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been told there is only one way that a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola is “going to happen”.

Liverpool have selected Barcola as their new top target after missing out on Yan Diomande, though they face competition from Arsenal following their failure to land Vinicius Junior.

Barcola is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, partly because he has indicated his desire to leave PSG and not sign a new contract beyond 2028.

But it is still proving difficult for Liverpool or Arsenal to settle on a fee with PSG, who reportedly want around £145m for the talented winger.

Still, Liverpool have been mooted as the leading contenders to sign Barcola, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed in a new update that he is “absolutely all in” on his proposed move to the Reds happening.

“What does it (the Torres and Godts arrivals) mean? That there is an expectation there could be movements around the situation of Bradley Barcola,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“Because the situation of Barcola remains absolutely linked to Liverpool. I never stopped telling you and I remain absolutely all in on this story, because Liverpool want Barcola.

“Liverpool are negotiating for Barcola, and because I was believing in this news already in April, May, when the story and the narrative around was that Barcola was untouchable. But I remain on this story again today.

“Liverpool are still trying for Barcola. There’s still a gap in financial valuation between what PSG want and what Liverpool offer, but they’re still working for Barcola.

“The financial agreement with the player is okay, and now Liverpool and PSG keep talking, exchanging messages and discussing for Barcola.

“The deal is alive.”

Liverpool, Arsenal told the “only way” to sign Bradley Barcola

However, Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor has argued that the “only way” for Liverpool or Arsenal to sign Barcola is that PSG “start lowering their price”.

“Liverpool are still there effectively for Bradley Barcola, but they’ve put a valuation on Barcola and said to PSG, this is how far we’ll go,” O’Connor told Sky Sports.

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“PSG want £145 million and at the minute Liverpool are not going to go that far and PSG don’t seem to be willing to come down to that.

“Again, you sense that as this continues and we’re near that deadline and you look at Barclay’s situation at PSG and we understand that he would like moves to the Premier League.

“Does he start agitating for a move and if so, does that then bring PSG to the table. Maybe Liverpool or Arsenal?

“But at the moment, the only way the Barcola deal for either Liverpool or Arsenal is going to happen is if PSG start lowering their price.”

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