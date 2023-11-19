Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham stunned, as Fulham surge into the lead for classy Brazil international

Fulham have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre, who is a target for Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 22-year-old is one of the most in-demand players in South America at the moment and it’s thought that he would be open to joining a Premier League club in January.

Andre broke into the Fluminense first team in 2020 and has come on leaps and bounds. He has made 163 appearances in total for the Brazilian giants, scoring four goals and making three assists.

Generally operating in a defensive midfield position, his best attributes are tackling and breaking up opposition attacks with interceptions.

As mentioned, his performances have caught the attention of several top clubs. He has also made two appearances for the Brazil national team, so there is certainly no doubting his quality.

As previously reported by Football365, Arsenal and Liverpool are both admirers of Andre, although the Gunners seem to be prioritizing a move for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Tottenham are also keen on signing Andre as they eye a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been linked with a move away from Spurs for some time.

However, it now seems that Fulham could be the victors in the heated race for the Brazilian maestro.

According to The Sunday Mirror, it is looking ‘extremely likely’ that Andre will move in January.

They confirm that Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in him. Gunners sporting director Edu has been personally keeping a close eye on his recent performances.

However, the report claims that it is Fulham who ‘find themselves in pole position for the midfielder.’

Marco Silva is interested in signing Andre as a potential replacmeent for Joao Palhinha, who may get another opportunity to join Bayern Munich in January, despite recently signing a new contract with the Cottagers.

Joining Fulham could be the best option for Andre’s career, too, given he is likely to get more playing time with the Cottagers than with Liverpool, Arsenal or Tottenham – who all have top quality midfielders among their ranks.

Andre is reportedly valued at approximately £30m by Fluminense, so it will be interesting to see if Fulham are willing to match that price tag in January.

