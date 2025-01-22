Liverpool strike huge Arsenal transfer blow as Slot’s side are now ‘best positioned’ for Newcastle star

Liverpool are now the ‘best positioned’ side to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in a transfer blow to Arsenal, according to reports.

The Gunners, who are currently six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, were expected to invest in a new striker over the summer transfer window with Mikel Arteta and Edu pushing hard to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international decided to stay and sign a new contract at Leipzig and Arsenal played out the rest of the summer transfer window without signing a striker.

The addition of Mikel Merino in midfield allowed Arteta to use Kai Havertz as a striker permanently with Gabriel Jesus as his understudy or partner, while Leandro Trossard has also been tried up front too.

However, injuries to key players Jesus and Bukayo Saka will see Arsenal attempt to enter the transfer market in January to bring in some attacking reinforcements.

Arsenal are not particularly struggling for goals this season with Arteta’s men scoring 43 Premier League goals in 22 matches.

But there have always been claims that they lack a clinical centre-forward to get them over the line and score crucial goals in a title race.

Isak fits that profile with reports claiming that the Newcastle star is a ‘dream’ signing for Arteta and is more likely in the summer transfer window.

But now Football Transfers claim that Premier League leaders Liverpool are now ‘best positioned’ to win the race for the Sweden international in the future.

In an article about Newcastle’s potential attempts to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres if Isak decides to leave St James’ Park, Football Transfers revealed: ‘Arsenal are known to hold the Swede in high esteem, yet we understand that Liverpool are among his most persistent suitors and are best positioned to strike a deal in the future.’

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey reckons the Gunners lack of firepower will cost them against the Reds in the Premier League title race unless Arsenal can land a new striker in January.

Heskey told Casino Scout: “I think Arsenal must make an attacking signing this January. The funny thing with bringing a new player in is that it gives the whole squad a bit of a lift. Having that fresh face in the changing room and around training can push the team and get a little more out of them, as well as improving their squad.

“I know they have been linked to Alexander Isak, but I can’t see them getting a move done for him in this window. But, going forwards, it would be difficult for Isak not to have his head turned by Arsenal, they’re a huge club and lots of players want to be in London, it’s an interesting situation.”