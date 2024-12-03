Arsenal legend Ian Wright insists only injuries to key players could stop Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season.

The Reds beat defending champions Manchester City on Sunday 2-0 to make it 11 wins from their first 13 Premier League matches so far this season.

Arne Slot could not have wished for a better start as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield with Liverpool now nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal and 11 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s City, who have dropped down to fifth after four Premier League losses on the bounce.

Liverpool are also doing very well in Europe with their 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League last midweek putting them top of the group stage table.

With every going perfectly for Slot, former Arsenal striker Wright reckons it will take injuries to key Liverpool players to allow the Gunners or Man City back into the title race.

Wright said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show: “It will only be injuries to key players now. Not even the goalie, they don’t even have their main goalkeeper, but with the way Kelleher is playing, you wouldn’t believe Alisson can make better saves.

“You have to think to yourself, that’s the only thing. Even if they do have a mishap like Forest, since then it’s been nothing, faultless. I believe they’ve kicked into a position now where you need to chase them, they need to lose three or four, I can’t see it.”

Ahead of their trip to Newcastle on Wednesday, Liverpool boss Slot spoke to the media about team news and Alisson Becker, he said: “I feel I always have a big decision to make in every line-up I have to make.

“If you look at our last game against Man City, Darwin [Nunez] I didn’t play, Curtis (Jones) I didn’t play, Harvey Elliot I didn’t play, Jarrell Quansah and probably one or two others.

“It’s always big decisions you have to make as the manager of Liverpool because you always have so many quality players.”

On Liverpool’s goalkeepers, Slot added: “I think I’ve been clear a few weeks ago on what my position is about our goalkeepers. We are just waiting for the moment Alisson is completely fit because Caoimhin [Kelleher] is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he’s only at 50 per cent. That wouldn’t be good for Alisson and it wouldn’t be good for the team.

“He’s getting there. It might take a few extra days, but he’s getting closer and closer. Like I’ve always send, the end phase of rehab is always the period where you wonder if he is really there or if he needs a few extra days. But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are now.”