Liverpool ‘artist of the game’ given daftly poetic Jurgen Klopp tribute as release announced

Thiago Alcantara will join Joel Matip out the revolving door at Liverpool after the club confirmed the Spain international will become a free agent this summer.

The midfielder joined from Bayern Munich in 2020 and played 98 competitive games for Liverpool, the lion’s share of which came in his first two seasons.

Thiago Alcantara to get Liverpool release after injury hell

Thiago helped Klopp’s side lift the FA Cup and reach the Champions League final in 2022, but was increasingly injury-hit in his latter days at Anfield. Thiago made just four outings from the bench after February last season and missed the start of the current campaign with a recurrent hip issue.

It had been hoped that Thiago might be able to play a part in the second half of the season after coming off the bench for a cameo against Arsenal in February, but he was soon back on the treatment table once more and has not played since. That remains the only appearance he has made this season.

A rather overwrought Klopp told the club’s official site: “Before he even came to Liverpool I believed that if you really love football it would make a lot of sense if you watched Thiago Alcantara play.

“Technically, he is so, so good. A talent who could play in any team in the world and it was a privilege to have him with us.

“I already knew a lot about him as a footballer before he got here – what he did at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, how could you not? – and I could not have been happier when he decided to take on a new challenge with us.

“From that point on I got to see him up close and all I can say is ‘Wow’. Most importantly, he was part of a new story and helped us develop as a team because of his special qualities.

“I know injuries have been a frustration for him and also for us but the level that he was able to play at when he was available was incredible. This is what I will remember.

“Now he will go in a new direction with his family and we can only wish them well. Wherever he plays next I would be happy to watch. An artist of the game who will only ever paint the most beautiful pictures.”

The 33-year-old Barcelona academy graduate will now be left to consider his future and is available to join a new club on a free transfer.