Liverpool have reportedly ‘checked in with Chelsea’ to assess the situation of Levi Colwill ahead of the summer window, and his future captain status has been revealed.

Colwill has been on the Reds’ radar for a while. On a couple of occasions it’s been stated they’re ready to bid for him, but have been made aware previously it would be a tough deal to do.

But ahead of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool potentially losing Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer, they have once again contacted Chelsea for the potential reinforcement transfer.

Indeed, TBRFootball states the Reds have ‘checked in’ with their Premier League rivals to ‘assess the situation’ of Colwill ahead of the summer window.

It’s suggested that with or without Van Dijk leaving, they’re looking to bring in another top defender, and work is being done either way.

But the chances of them getting Colwill seem slim yet again. Indeed, the report states neither Chelsea nor the defender are ‘looking at a change any time soon’.

The centre-back has started 27 Premier League games this season, and his last contract saw him extend for six years.

His status as a key figure in the Blues’ side is clear, and it’s revealed Colwill is ‘seen by many’ at Stamford Bridge as a future captain.

If he was already committed to Chelsea, for a former academy player at the club, knowing that he could go onto become the captain, that’s only likely to strengthen his desire to remain, having likely dreamed of wearing the armband.

But Chelsea captains have not been safe of late having come through the academy, with Conor Gallagher being sold to Atletico Madrid in the summer, largely because his sale went down as pure profit given he was a homegrown asset.

While Colwill is seen as an important asset now, given that has happened before, it could happen again, and Liverpool could be on hand to benefit if that time comes.

