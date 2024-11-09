Liverpool face Aston Villa after smashing Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are licking their wounds after a defeat to Club Brugge.

The Premier League clash could go either way but with Liverpool in superb form, it could also just as easily be a demolition job. Anyway, here is our combined XI of the two sides. Enjoy and don’t get your knickers in a twist.

GK: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

Alisson v Martinez was a debate we are absolutely delighted to avoid. The former is out injured until after the international break, leaving Caoimhin Kelleher as Arne Slot’s first-choice goalkeeper. He is great, but not on the same level as World Cup winner Martinez.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Alexander-Arnold or Matty Cash? Hmm. Tough one, la.

CB: Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Konate had an injury scare last weekend but played 88 minutes against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday. That is incredibly positive news for Liverpool and Konate, who has struggled with injuries during his three years at Anfield.

He can be one of the finest defenders in the Premier League and he has been able to show that this season, starting 13 of the Reds’ 14 matches in the Premier League and Champions League. The only time he didn’t start, Slot turned to him at half-time.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa have been brilliant for Aston Villa but neither get a look in ahead of Konate and especially not Van Dijk.

LB: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Perhaps the most debatable Liverpool inclusion; we don’t even know if Robertson will start over Kostas Tsimikas!

Villa’s left-back spot is also up for grabs with Ian Maatsen vying for Lucas Digne’s place in the starting XI. In time for the reverse fixture, it could be a no-brainer to pick Maatsen, who certainly has the potential to be one of the best in the Premier League in his position.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

One of the biggest surprises of the season has been Liverpool’s defensive-midfield revelation, Gravenberch. He has been outstanding in front of the Reds’ back four, particularly in possession as the link between defence and attack.

Erik ten Hag wanted a player of his mould at Manchester United but it never happened. Would it have been nothing but sunshine and rainbows at Old Trafford had he got his former Ajax player?

CM: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Mac Allister’s start to the season has been underwhelming but he is a player we cannot omit.

CM: Amadou Onana (Aston Villa)

Liverpool have some super centre-midfield options and Villa also have Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey, but the last spot goes to their summer signing Onana.

The Belgian has two Premier League goals this season and his form overall has been excellent since the Villans paid £50million to sign him from Everton.

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah is arguably the best winger in Premier League history and has started 2024/25 very well. As good as Morgan Rogers has been, the Egyptian always gets in our combined XIs.

LW: Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

There could have been an argument for Rogers on the left but again, it’s very hard to argue against Diaz’s inclusion, especially after a hat-trick against Leverkusen in midweek.

What a start to the season he has had. Asked why his numbers are so much better under him, Slot simply told a journalist on Friday that he has no clue. Fair enough.

ST: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Darwin Nunez is not better than Watkins, even if the Englishman has had a slow start to the season. He starts for every team in the Premier League except Manchester City. That means he should get in every combined XI, except the one against City – unless we revert to a good old fashioned 4-4-2.

After 40 goal contributions last season, Watkins has eight in 14 so far this term.