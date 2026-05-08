Liverpool are interested in bringing Emiliano Martinez to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a report, just a year after the Aston Villa goalkeeper almost joined Manchester United.

Martinez is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and is a key figure for Villa.

The Argentina international’s impressive performances between the sticks have seen Villa virtually secure their place in the Premier League top five, as well as reach the final of the Europa League this season.

However, it could all have been different had Martinez got the move he wanted to Manchester United last summer.

When Man Utd were looking for a goalkeeper last summer, the Red Devils had made Martinez one of their top targets.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano even reported on X at 2:04pm on August 31, 2025, that Man Utd had ‘agreed personal terms with Emiliano Martínez and approached Aston Villa!’

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Eventually, Man Utd signed Senne Lammens, who has since established himself as the number one goalkeeper for the Premier League giants.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Martinez has been linked with another Premier League giants, and this time it is Liverpool.

Liverpool eye Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

TuttoJuve has reported that Liverpool are monitoring Martinez, as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), ‘are preparing a true revolution between the posts’.

Alisson could leave Liverpool at the end of the season, with the Brazil international goalkeeper having already agreed on personal terms with Juventus.

So, Liverpool are on the hunt for a potential replacement for the former AS Roma goalkeeper, according to the Juventus-centric Italian news outlet.

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Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is the one that Liverpool are ‘most interested in’, according to TuttoJuve.

The report, though, has noted: ‘But Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the Premier League.

‘Among the players being monitored is Emiliano Martinez, a World Cup winner with Argentina and Aston Villa’s leader.’

While Liverpool already have Giorgi Mamardashvili on their books, ‘his impact at Anfield hasn’t been entirely convincing’, so last season’s Premier League winners are looking at alternatives.

Martinez has been on the books of Villa since the summer of 2020, when he joined from Arsenal and is under contract at the Premier League club until 2029.

The 33-year-old won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020 and could clinch the Europa League with Villa this season.

With Argentina, Martinez won the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

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