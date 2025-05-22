According to reports, Liverpool have ‘presented an astronomical offer’ to Bayer Leverkusen as they look to sign Bayern Munich target Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool are not messing around as they are looking to secure their top transfer targets ahead of rivals.

The Reds are unwilling to stand still after clinching their 20th Premier League title, with head coach Arne Slot looking to build his own team after getting the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold heading to Real Madrid and Andy Robertson suffering a decline, Liverpool have focused on signing new full-backs, as they reportedly close in on Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool are also pursuing a new No.10 and German journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed on Thursday morning that Wirtz is their “dream” target.

READ: Liverpool threaten to destroy Chelsea record after Man Utd made history with two terrible transfers



Plettenberg tweeted: “Florian #Wirtz remains Liverpool’s absolute dream target for the number 10 role. #LFC are maintaining contact with the Wirtz family and Wirtz himself — as are FC Bayern.

“As of Wednesday afternoon, no official offers have been received by Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“Stay or go? Internally, Wirtz still hasn’t informed Leverkusen of his decision. That’s exactly what everyone involved is currently waiting for.”

It was initially suggested that a move to Bayern Munich was most likely for the Bundesliga sensation, who has 16 goals and 15 assists for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

However, this may no longer be the case, with Spanish outlet Sport reporting that the Reds have ‘presented an astronomical offer’ to Leverkusen for Wirtz, which is currently the ‘best’ bid on the table.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool, Chelsea, Forest and Palace getting extra

👉 Liverpool: McCoist tells Reds to reject Wirtz amid two concerns as Bayern Munich hold ‘key advantage’

👉 Tottenham target £173m trio in huge blow to Liverpool after securing Champions League football

Bayern Munich are said to be ‘fearing the worst’ with Liverpool’s ‘colossal offer’ currently the ‘best’.

This bid is said to be worth around 110 million euros and Liverpool are ‘going all out’, but they would ‘need to get rid of players’ to make a deal happen.

Forwards Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are mentioned as the most likely to leave, with Barcelona stepping up their interest in the latter.

The report adds: