‘Attack is on the way’ in January for Liverpool star as Klopp favourite ‘will leave’

AC Milan are looking to open talks as soon as possible over a potential January transfer for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, according to reports.

The Reds spent more than any other team in the summer transfer window with high-profile signings like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz joining the club.

There was just one deal that Liverpool didn’t get over the line in the summer with Marc Guehi remaining at Crystal Palace after the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal on deadline day.

That meant Gomez couldn’t pursue a move away from Anfield on deadline day with Liverpool needing cover for starting centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Gomez has yet to make a Premier League start this season with his only two starts coming in the League Cup and now the Reds could allow him to leave if they get their own reinforcements in.

Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that ‘an attack is on the way’ from Milan for Gomez with the Serie A club looking to reopen talks over a loan move as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Another player who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool is Andy Robertson after the Scotland international was knocked down the pecking order under Arne Slot by Milos Kerkez.

Spanish website Fichajes insist that Robertson ‘will leave’ in the summer on a free transfer and ‘everything points to a free summer departure’ to Scottish giants Celtic.

The report adds: ‘Those close to the club believe that allowing Robertson to leave in the summer would be the most sensible course of action, both given his age and their sporting plans.’

Celtic is his ‘natural destination’ and ‘sources in Glasgow indicate that the deal is almost finalised as a free transfer this summer’.

Robertson spoke about his future earlier this week, he said: “I think last season everyone was bored of talking about the three lads [Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold], but for me the relationship between me and the club has been a wonderful one.

“They’ve done everything for me in terms of me and my family. I think I’ve not been too bad for them in terms of signing from Hull for £8 million and what I’ve done. Whatever happens will happen behind closed doors and I’m relaxed about the whole situation. If it is my last year, then it’s my last year. If it’s not, then so be it.”

When asked if there had been any talks over a new contract at Liverpool, Robertson added: “I think obviously I had a bit of a stressful summer in terms of decisions and things like that. And I’ve said to myself to just try and enjoy the next few months and then obviously it will start probably taking over my life. I’ve got no doubt about that.

“That’s what happens when you go into your last six months. I’m just trying to focus on football now. Delighted to be back on the pitch, delighted to be back playing the last few games. That’s important and let’s see what happens. But I’m relaxed about the whole thing and the club has been amazing for me.”