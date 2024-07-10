Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared’ to step up their interest in signing Lille star Leny Yoro on one condition after Manchester United had a bid accepted.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Europe and made Ligue Un 32 appearances for French outfit Lille during the 2023/24 campaign.

Lille were always likely to cash in on Yoro this summer as he is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

After having a second bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite turned down, Man Utd turned to Yoro and had a €60m offer accepted on Tuesday afternoon.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs claims Yoro is likely to “end up at Real Madrid”, while Liverpool are “prepared” to match Man Utd’s offer on one condition.

“Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG all want Leny Yoro. All four clubs view him as a generational talent,” Jacobs said.

“Feeling remains Yoro will end up at Real Madrid and talks are progressing.

#MUFC have already had a €50m bid accepted. #LFC prepared to pay a similar ballpark, but only if Yoro indicates he’s changed his mind. They have known for some time Yoro’s preference. Yoro wants Real. And he could even wait until 2025 and join them as a free agent if a deal isn’t struck this summer.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Lille are “pushing Yoro to join Man Utd”, but he explains why Real Madrid are “still confident” after an “aggressive” offer was accepted.

“Club president Olivier Letang is now pushing for Yoro to join Man United, as that is now the best proposal they have on the table – it’s €50m plus add-ons that could take the deal up to €60m,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“So, Man United are offering big money to Lille to anticipate all the other clubs, but now the decision is for Yoro. Lille hope he will decide to go Old Trafford, but Real Madrid are still there, they are still confident and feel they are in control.

“Why? Because Real Madrid have been very clear – the only way to close the deal is on their conditions, they will not over-pay for Yoro when he’s due to be out of contract next summer.

“Real Madrid are ready to wait to get the deal done on their terms, or to even close the deal on a free transfer next summer because they know Yoro will not sign a new deal, and that he wants to join Real Madrid.

“Now it’s on Yoro and his decision – will he accept Man United or wait for Real Madrid? Real Madrid know that Yoro’s dream is to play for them, and also Man United won’t wait forever because they are also looking at other centre-backs and they don’t want this to be something that drags on throughout the summer.

“Man United wanted to try and show ambition, so it’s never a wasted effort or something negative, in my opinion. They tried to be ‘aggressive’ in a positive sense, trying to show their intentions…now it’s on Yoro.”