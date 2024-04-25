Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel has warned compatriot Arne Slot that he will have to “replace” as many as “40 people” if he succeeds Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Reds are looking for a manager to replace Klopp after the German announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Xabi Alonso was the initial favourite until he announced that he will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season after winning the Bundesliga there.

That news saw Ruben Amorim installed as the new favourite with some reports even claiming that the Sporting Lisbon boss had a ‘verbal agreement’ with Liverpool to become their new manager.

However, Amorim denied that there was any agreement or that he’d had an interview to succeed Klopp before reports of Liverpool’s interest in Slot broke.

Ryan Babel: 40 people set to leave with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are now negotiating with Feyenoord over a compensation fee for Slot with the former AZ Alkmaar boss ‘keen’ on taking the job at Anfield.

But former Liverpool winger Babel has warned Slot that he could have a bigger job on his hands than he realises with “at least forty more people” leaving the club at the same time as Klopp.

Babel told VoetbalPrimeur: “Apart from Klopp, I understand that at least forty more people within the club are leaving. From kitchen people to staff and analysts. A trainer who comes has to replace that, and that doesn’t seem easy to me.”

In a clear warning to Slot, Babel clarified that the people set to leave are those brought in by Klopp during his time at Liverpool.

Babel wrote on X: “Any manager having the desire to take the #LFC job has to know that it has to bring more than just a coaching staff to the club. More than 30 people behind the scenes who Klopp brought in, who were a MAJOR part of #LFC success over the years are leaving too. Tough job.”

Fabrizio Romano: Slot the big favourite to become the next Liverpool manager

Fabrizio Romano insists that “talks are going very well” between the Reds and Feyenoord and that Slot is now “the big favourite to become the next Liverpool manager”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It was also an important day in Liverpool’s manager search as they spent all day in negotiations with Arne Slot and Feyenoord. In the morning, Liverpool made contact to start the conversations with Feyenoord, and from what I understand, the Dutch club don’t want to say anything about it in public because the talks are going very well.

“Their relationship is good, talks have been very positive, and that’s also the case with Liverpool and their conversations with Slot’s agent Rafaela Pimenta.

“Slot wants the Liverpool job, conversations so far have been super positive, so now it’s about reaching an agreement with Feyenoord. It’s going well and Slot is now the big favourite to become the next Liverpool manager.”