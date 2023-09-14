Liverpool tipped to sign ‘special’ €40m Man Utd target as ‘agreement’ gives Klopp transfer green light

According to reports, Liverpool remain interested in Manchester United-linked midfielder Andre, who is “really liked” by key figures at Anfield.

Liverpool overhauled their midfield during the summer transfer window as £150m was spent to recruit Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Despite this, they were unable to recruit a top-level defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho. Endo is arguably best suited to fill this role but the 30-year-old is likely viewed as a rotational option.

Andre is a promising defensive midfielder who was heavily linked with Liverpool and Man Utd during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a key player for Fluminense and it’s been suggested that they are unwilling to let him leave before this season’s Copa Libertadores finishes in November.

Despite this, it was claimed last month that Andre has already ‘agreed terms’ with Liverpool. Brazilian outlet Lance meanwhile have revealed that there is a €40m release clause in the player’s current contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now indicated that Liverpool “will keep monitoring the player” and his situation is “something to keep an eye on”.

“It’s not over; it’s still something we have to keep an eye on because Liverpool really like Andre,” Romano said via his Here We Go podcast. “They had positive conversations with Fluminense; they have good relationships.

“Fluminense were showing how strong they are in the Brazilian and South American market as they said ‘no way the player is leaving’, so credit to Fluminense.

“It was not easy, but I think Liverpool will keep monitoring the player. This is a special player, this is not a normal player. Andre is a very, very good player.”

READ MORE: Fati 3), Lavia 13), Raya 25) – ranking £650m worth of signings by how excited we are for their debut

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt recently revealed that he has been in “direct” contact with Liverpool and they can “start talking” in December about Andre.

“There is an agreement between us, with the player and representative, that he would stay until the end of the year and they comply fully and with the utmost tranquillity,” Bittencourt told ESPN.

“What they have done is the work as a representative of the athlete that is: all the polling that arrives they communicate to Fluminense.

“In the case of Liverpool, I go even further. Liverpool’s Chief Executive contacted me directly. And I replied to him, ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver now.’

“If you want to buy now to take in January we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December.”

READ MORE: Manchester United, Spurs, Liverpool stars among five looking for Turkey transfer this week