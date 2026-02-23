Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest but the fans are seething: That was awful from the Reds…the worst under Arne Slot.

That was Hodgson bad from Liverpool

Probably the worst performance I’ve seen from a Liverpool team since the dark days of Hodgson. We robbed Forest today.

Neil, LFC, USA

…There is no place to hide, in a season of massive inconsistency, the performance against Nottingham Forest must rank as the single worst Liverpool performance of all, and that says a lot. There was no fluidity, no intensity, no patterns of play, absolutely pedestrian in the extreme. And Slot not making any changes until the stage he did was baffling. We did not deserve anything from the match at all, let alone the win. It was robbery. Apologies to Forest.

Something is not right at Liverpool, and it goes beyond the tragedy of Jota. Slot has his work cut out for him between now and the end of the season. I still think we’ll be good for 5th, but everyone needs a kick up the behind. The squad is incredibly talented. Indeed it’s full of players who have won the league, which makes their individual and collective form all the weirder.

JB (Still think we’re in with a shout for CL mind you)

Arne Slot out despite the win over Forest

Arne Slot might try to deny it but Rooney was right; he has no aura. The cringy stuff he says does not help, like claiming winning the FA Cup is just as hard as winning the UCL. Neither does highlighting the Club’s recent failures and looking to hide behind that, something the bald pr*ck has made a habit of recently.

The defence for Slot has been he won the league with Klopp’s team when Klopp himself didn’t, but he got 84 points which is only two more than Klopp’s final season. He didn’t do anything extraordinary he just got lucky, right place right time. The guy even went as far as to claim we might not have won it had PSG not knocked us out. If he knew what he was doing then we would be challenging for the league again not merely hoping for a place in the UCL.

Though we won the first half was one of the worst I have ever seen us play. Up against a relegation threatened team and yet we couldn’t cross the halfway line let alone string a few passes together. For a guy who doesn’t like rotating it’s shocking how the team can lack chemistry and seemingly forget how to play. It happened earlier in the season against 10 men Newcastle and somehow even against 9 men Tottenham.

I remember when he first came in and acted Mr Tough guy by subbing off Quansah for losing too many duels. How do you go from that to watching Gakpo cut inside every game and launch one into space and doing nothing about it?

Rio came on and impressed but he will be on the bench next week again because apparently he’s too young to start which strange because it is said Diaz wasn’t replaced as they didn’t want to block his pathway. Another youngster criminally underused by the manager.

Regardless of how the season goes Slot should not be allowed to continue. He is too stubborn. Szobo our best player being forced to play out of position is just ridiculous. Not a coincidence that our recent defeats came when he played there.

Philip Correa

Liverpool are ugly

I think it was Andre Agassi that once said something like winning’s no good unless you look good too, while preening for a loud, cheesy advert in the 90s. On that calculus very few of our wins this season have been even close to good, and today’s three points at the City Ground were ugly as they come.

Hard to find any player in red to single out for praise; even match-winner Mac Allister was diabolical. For a 2pm kick-off I’ve set the alarm for 5am to get a cuppa and a morning stretch in (and some Wordle on the loo) before spending the next two hours cursing the fact I wake to fumble around in the dark for this uninspired sh*te. Surely some proper sleep and my circadian rhythms are more important than seeing this rhythm-less Liverpool side plod their way to a wholly undeserved result.

I ought to go plastic and prawn sandwich til May. Someone wake me when this nightmare season has passed.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (I believe Agassi said that while wearing a mullet wig and had zero majors to his name at the time. Glorious.)

How bad is Ekitike?

I wrote in last week saying Ekitike is a fraud and his stats are misleading. It’s halftime now of the Forest game and I wonder is anyone else actually noticing what I see? His every involvement is utter poison.

I’m sick of him getting the ball and trying to run with it up until he gets disposessed all the while completely ignoring all his teammates. I’m sick of his attempted layoffs going to an opposition player. I’m sick of no tracking back. Hold god but I’m sick of him heading the ball in any part of the pitch. I’m just f**king sick of him full stop.

He’s the exact player that people who don’t watch the full matches think are good because they see some silk on the highlights. 99% of his game detracts from the team as a whole. Cannot wait for Isak to get back. Wirtz out now as well so that’s Leoni, Wirtz, Isak and Frimpong out from summer signings. just a cool 285mil worth of signings injured……nice one.

Patricio Del Toro