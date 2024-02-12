Barcelona sporting director Deco has been asked about their chances of appointing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Klopp announced towards the end of last month that this season would be his last as Liverpool’s manager.

The respected German head coach has indicated that he is planning to take a sabbatical following his Liverpool exit but he has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent days.

This comes after club legend Xavi announced that he will depart Barcelona in the summer. They won La Liga last season but they are currently ten points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid.

Over the weekend, Spanish media claimed Klopp and Barcelona have had secret ‘meetings’ and his wife – Ulla Sandrock – has emerged as an ‘ally’ for Barcelona as they attempt to make him ‘forget his sabbatical’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently rubbished reports suggesting Antonio Conte has been “offered” to Barcelona.

“I’m told it’s not true that Antonio Conte has been offered to the club as a candidate to be their next manager,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“At the moment there is nothing ongoing between Conte and Barca, it’s all quiet. The same is true with Thiago Motta – he is not in the frame for the job at the moment, he’s going to stay in Italy and work in Italy next season. It’s also completely quiet with Rafael Marquez.

“With Hansi Flick, I’m told he would be super happy to come to Barca, he’s super open to this possibility.

“But it’s on Barca – Laporta and Deco have to decide who is the manager they want, and at the moment they have not made a decision, it will still be some time before we know the new Barca coach.”

READ MORE: What next for Jurgen Klopp? Barcelona among five possible paths after leaving Liverpool



Former Chelsea midfielder Deco has indicated that a “radical change” is required at Barcelona but he seemingly ruled out a move for Klopp.

“A radical change is needed,” Deco said during an interview with Spanish newspaper Nascer Do Sol.

“There is a method that is finished. The president is with me. We need to find someone who breaks up with the past and moves towards a new model.”

Regarding Klopp, he added: “Klopp? He says he wants to take a break from coaching for a while.”

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has emerged as a candidate to replace Klopp at Liverpool but Deco has indicated that is not “experienced” enough for Barcelona.

“Amorim to replace Xavi? For now, all the hypotheses are on the table,” Deco said. “But which Portuguese coach? How many Portuguese coaches are prepared for the weight and responsibility of taking care of Barcelona, even more so this Barcelona with all the difficulties it entails?

“Tell me. I know that Amorim is doing a good job at Sporting and, in addition, he plays with a style similar to ours. But he also has very little experience.”