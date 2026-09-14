Andoni Iraola ready to approve Liverpool deal for €40m star after Man Utd decision

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is ready to consider a deal for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde in the January transfer window after Manchester United decided against bringing him to Old Trafford in the summer, as Fabrizio Romano outlines whether the Spaniard could be on the market.

Milos Kerkez and Konstantinos Tsimikas are the two recognised left-backs in the Liverpool squad at the moment.

However, Kerkez has not been overly impressively since his move from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025, while Tsimikas is his back-up.

With Liverpool not having made a great to the new season, the squad and manager Iraola, who was appointed in the role in the summer, are coming under scrutiny.

According to Sport, Liverpool have already set sights on Barcelona left-back Balde as a potential signing in the middle of the season.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has reported that the Spanish champions could sell the left-back for €40million (£34.2m).

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The report has noted that Man Utd were interested in the 22-year-old Spanish left-back in the summer, adding that following Ronald Araujo’s loan move to Anfield, the relationship between Liverpool and Barcelona could prove to be an important factor.

Liverpool target Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde

The report has stated: ‘During the summer, he was linked with major clubs such as Manchester United and Inter Milan, while in recent hours he has been mentioned in connection with Liverpool.

‘The Reds’ Spanish manager, Andoni Iraola, would consider his signing interesting, especially if it represents a good transfer opportunity.

‘Relations between the clubs are good, as evidenced by Ronald Araujo’s quick loan to Anfield.

‘The Uruguayan has already made his mark on the English side, especially in the Champions League, with a great performance against Atlético Madrid, including a backheel assist.

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‘Flick’s decision to leave Balde out of the rotation came very late in the summer transfer window, leaving the player with almost no time to react.

‘Now, however, a new scenario has emerged. Balde has three and a half months to consider his future.’

Man Utd decided against Alejandro Balde summer deal

Transfer guru Romano reported at the weekend that Balde could be on his way out of Barcelona in January and revealed why Michael Carrick’s Man Utd decided not to sign the Spaniard in the summer transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The first one for Alejandro Balde was clearly impossible on the financial point of view.

“Utd really considered this possibility.

“There were discussions with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes.

“Jorge Mendes was in Barcelona to discuss the Man Utd possibility with Barca director Deco.

“So, the possibility was concrete, but Utd were only interested in a loan deal potentially with the buy-option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions, but not a permanent deal immediately, and Barca were never going to accept a loan for Balde.

“Only permanent transfer, and then also the salary was a problem.

“And then Ian Maatsen.

“Ian Maatsen because he was a player under consideration at Utd, appreciated by Man Utd, but Aston Villa made it clear that after selling Lucas Digne, they were not going to sell also Ian Maatsen.

“Now for Maatsen, new contract is almost done.

“So, the update I can give you is that Maatsen is going to sign a new contract at Aston Villa.

“So, I don’t anticipate any movement in the January transfer window.

“For Alejandro Balde, in general, for his future, we have to see how the next three, four months will go because Balde obviously wants to play football, but Balde is in love with Barcelona.

“For Balde, it is not easy to say to Barca, ‘I want to leave, I want to go’.

“Balde never did that because Balde really, really loves Barcelona.

“So, it was Barca considering a possible exit for Financial Fair Play to get extra money, but only permanent – not loan.

“Balde was more than happy to stay at Barcelona, but he hopes to play more.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“For sure, the Balde situation is going to be one to watch this season and in the upcoming months.”

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