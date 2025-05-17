According to reports, Liverpool face losing another of their key players this summer as FC Barcelona have ‘chosen’ their ‘No.1’ transfer target.

Liverpool are set to be very active during this summer’s transfer window after Federico Chiesa was their only addition this season.

They have also sealed a deal to land Giorgi Mamardashvili and more additions are expected in the coming months as head coach Arne Slot builds his squad around his image.

Potential exits could force the Reds into the market for replacements, with this already the case with club chiefs pursuing Jeremie Frimpong to succeed Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It has also been suggested that there could be changes in the attacking department. Darwin Nunez is expected to make way for a new striker, while Luis Diaz has also been linked with an exit.

The 28-year-old has been under scrutiny at times this season, but he has been superb during the run-in with nine goal involvements in his last eleven Premier League appearances.

Still, his long-term future is in doubt as his current Liverpool contract is due to expire in 2027.

Recent reports have indicated that the Reds and Diaz are leaning towards a new deal, but Barcelona could potentially throw a spanner into the works.

A report from Spanish outlet Relevo claims Barcelona chief Deco has ‘chosen’ Diaz as their ‘No.1 objective’ this summer, with the Liverpool star in ‘pole position’ to be their major summer signing.

Diaz is said to be ‘ahead of’ Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams in Barcelona’s thinking and they can make a big effort to sign him.

The report claims:

Liverpool’s Colombian is first on the list to strengthen the team… provided, as every summer, Barça maintains the 1:1 relationship and has the financial muscle to undertake a deal that will cost upwards of 80 million euros (around £67m). ‘Díaz has a renewal offer from Liverpool on the table, but is still awaiting a response, to extend his contract with the Reds beyond 2027, when his contract expires.’

Earlier this week, ex-Liverpool defender Glen Johnson named Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo s a potential signing for his former club.

“Antoine Semenyo is quick, powerful and explosive, and I could see him in a Liverpool kit next season,” Johnson said.

“But that’d be a massive step forward for him. You don’t know what players can do until they’re chucked into the deep end, so I’d pick him to join the Reds this summer.

“I like all three of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez but if I could only pick one to stay it’d be Diaz. When he’s on form he’s fantastic.

“He doesn’t get as many goals as his ability should allow but I think he’s a pain for defenders to deal with. If I could, though, I’d keep them all.”