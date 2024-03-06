According to reports, Barcelona are interested in replacing Xavi with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, who has been linked with Liverpool.

Xavi, like Jurgen Klopp, has recently announced his decision to step down at the end of the season, leaving the La Liga giants on the lookout for a new manager.

Barcelona to ‘steal march on Liverpool’ in Ruben Amorim race

There is going to be quite a few managers on the move this summer, with Klopp leaving Liverpool, Xavi leaving Barcelona, Thomas Tuchel leaving Bayern Munich, and Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag under increased pressure at Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has massively impressed in Germany and is the top choice for several clubs, mainly Bayern and Liverpool.

Sporting’s Amorim appears to be the second choice for Liverpool and Bayern, but there is also interest coming from Barcelona.

According to the Independent, Amorim is now the Blaugrana’s ‘top choice’ ahead of Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi and others.

It is claimed that by ‘identifying a top managerial candidate’, they will ‘steal a march on Liverpool’ in the race for Amorim’s signature.

Journalist Miguel Delaney says Barcelona are currently ‘closer to the Sporting coach than any of their major European rivals’ and the 39-year-old is deemed ‘the most attractive option after Alonso’.

The report notes that while Alonso is Liverpool and Bayern’s number-one candidates for their managerial roles, they ‘also have interest in Amorim’.

Barcelona’s plan is pretty smart, in fairness. They are looking to avoid an unnecessary race for Amorim and will prioritise him so they are further ahead in the race than whoever out of Liverpool and Bayern miss out on Alonso, if not both.

‘Every club looking for a manager is seriously considering him’, Delaney adds. Welcome to Accrington Stanley, Ruben Amorim!

Xabi Alonso is Liverpool’s top choice to replace Jurgen Klopp

Alonso is the favourite to land the Liverpool job and a manager the Reds supporters are eager to see return to the club after a successful spell at Anfield during his playing days.

The fact the Spaniard played for them does not exactly work in their favour in the race with Bayern, however, as he also represented the Bundesliga giants.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed this week that Alonso is expected to choose Bayern over Liverpool and a report from Football Insider says the Reds will respond by ‘interviewing’ Amorim and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann is another being linked with a host of jobs, with the Germany national team role not one he is expected to occupy after hosting this summer’s European Championships.

