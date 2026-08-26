Bradley Barcola transfer to Liverpool done with medical next as Romano gives update

Liverpool are on the verge of completing the signing of Bradley Barcola, according to reports in France, but Fabrizio Romano has a different update.

The Reds are looking to bring in two wingers before the transfer deadline to add to Victor Munoz, who signed from Spanish side Osasuna earlier in the window.

Liverpool have now ‘gone cold’ on a deal for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh as they look to sign a new right-sided winger to replace Mohamed Salah, who has joined Trabzonspor.

Paris Saint-Germain star Barcola, who impressed at the World Cup, is the Reds’ top target on the left wing and French journalist François Plateau revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool and the Ligue 1 side had a ‘verbal agreement’ for the transfer.

Plateau posted on X: ‘Excl: Liverpool strike verbal agreement with PSG to sign Bradley Barcola. Deal for 23yo #PSG winger worth in excess of £110m. Minor details remain to be finalised before France int’l joins #LFC , with Barcola pushing for move for weeks as clubs have been in constant talks.’

The journalist also brought an update later that evening that a deal is considered ‘done’ by all parties with the final details being sorted before a ‘medical’.

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Plateau added: ‘Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain ironing out final details today before green light for Bradley Barcola to travel to Liverpool for medical. Deal for 23yo France international considered ‘done’ by all parties involved; Barcola ready to take up challenge in England.’

‘At any moment’ Barcola to Liverpool could be ‘here we go’ done – Romano

But Italian transfer insider Romano wasn’t quite as certain of a transfer but admitted that the deal will move quickly once PSG accept an offer from Liverpool.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s true that contacts took place on Tuesday. But it’s also true that contacts took place on Monday, on Sunday, on Saturday, on Friday…

“Liverpool and PSG are talking every single day. They’ve been discussing about the transfer fee, the structure of the payment, the payment terms.

“So Liverpool and PSG are having daily exchanges about this deal. I told you that the reporting on this one is different to many other stories about bid accepted, bid sent, bid rejected, because of these direct conversations taking place.

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“Now, Liverpool remain in talks with PSG and remain hopeful of an agreement for Barcola.

“Nothing changed on Tuesday night, so no big changes, no big stories. I think after a very long saga we are all tired at the end of the window, as a journalist, as fans, and all the people involved in the industry.

“I think at this point the only thing that matters is the offer accepted and the here we go.”

Romano added: “At any moment could be the moment for the here we go because the two clubs are in direct conversations.

“If PSG decide to accept what Liverpool are offering, at any moment it could be the green light, medical test and contract signing.

“But don’t forget that Barcola plus one in could mean Cody Gakpo out. This is the way.”

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