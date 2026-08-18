Reliable Liverpool journalist makes Barcola ‘done deal’ claim despite rumours he prefers Arsenal

Liverpool have been told Bradley Barcola is not their best option

Liverpool are heading towards a ‘done deal’ for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to a reliable Reds journalist.

Despite bringing in Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna this summer, Liverpool are still looking for more players in the same position as they look to replace Mohamed Salah.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande had been the club’s top target but it became clear earlier in the summer that he preferred a move to PSG or Real Madrid, with the Ivorian joining the latter.

And now Liverpool have turned their attention to Barcola, who has dropped down the pecking order at PSG, with the France international left out of the squad for their 1-0 loss to Lens in the Trophée des Champions final over the weekend.

There have been rumours that PSG are holding out for as much as €150m this summer, although reports on Monday suggested they could now drop their asking price by €10m or even €20m.

And reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool will “wait” as they look to put PSG in an awkward position, where they will have to sell at a reduced fee.

READ: Liverpool agree five-year contract with next signing as £155m double deal advances

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “If Liverpool wait and wait and wait, their feeling will be (Bradley) Barcola’s in an untenable position because PSG have ultimately added Ferran Torres, Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche.

“But if they leave it too long, then the window could shut or PSG could decide we’re just going to keep him and wait until 2027.

“Alternatively, from Liverpool’s perspective, if they go now and try and do it early, Paris Saint-Germain might turn around and say ‘you know the price’ in the hope that Liverpool pay it out of urgency.

“This has got to come to a head one way or the other, but Barcola remains Liverpool’s top target. It just hasn’t been an easy negotiation to date.

“Liverpool’s entire tactic is around waiting, feeling in control of it, knowing Barcola wants the move, and then hoping the price comes down in the final days of the window.”

And now journalist David Lynch is predicting that the next major update on the potential Barcola transfer to Liverpool is that it is a “done deal”.

READ: Liverpool submit massive new Bradley Barcola offer as agreement edges closer

Lynch said on the Anfield Index podcast: “The talks are ongoing. I wonder whether the next thing that we’ll hear about this is a kind of done deal, to be honest, because the talks have been going on for a while. Everybody knows what’s going on.

“PSG are willing sellers. Liverpool are willing buyers.”

Lynch added: “PSG have kind of fulfilled their end of the bargain, which is getting everybody in that they needed to replace. Key to anything: Barcola wants Liverpool.”

The journalist continued: “I’ve never really had any big worries about this deal, really. It just feels like this is all pointing towards Liverpool eventually getting the man.”

Before Lynch repeated that Barcola is a player who he “just expect[s] to end up at Liverpool” this summer.

But does Barcola prefer Arsenal over Liverpool?

A well-known Arsenal X account, AFCAMDEN, has claimed that Barcola would prefer a move to Arsenal, although there is no offer on the table from the Gunners.

The account wrote: ‘Understand Bradley Barcola would prefer a move to Arsenal and London over Liverpool, however as it stands, no indication that Arsenal are willing to pay anything close to the fee PSG have set for the player.’

But this was immediately rebuffed by a Liverpool account, Anfield Sector, who replied: ‘Wrong – get better sources. Just like Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola only wants to sign for Liverpool, and it’s been that way for 12 months.’

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