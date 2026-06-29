Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola after Yan Diomande decided he wants to move to the French club.

The Reds have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna this summer but that signing will not stop Liverpool from bringing in another winger.

Mohamed Salah announced in March that he will be leaving Liverpool this summer, while Cody Gakpo’s was out of form last season.

RB Leipzig’s Diomande had been their top target this summer but French journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed on Sunday evening that the Ivory Coast international ‘prefers’ a move to PSG over Liverpool.

He wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE PSG and Yan Diomandé have reached an agreement on a 5-year contract. After receiving the player’s green light, the Parisian club will now open negotiations with RB Leipzig in order to try to finalize his transfer. Paris wants to recruit the Ivorian international as revealed by @RMCsport this Sunday. Diomandé prefers Paris over Liverpool.’

Confirming Hawkins’ report, Romano told his YouTube channel: “We have a breakthrough in the situation of Yan Diomande. He was wanted during the January transfer window by Tottenham and Manchester United, but he was not available. This summer, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and several other clubs have all shown interest.

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“The decision has now been made. Yan Diomande, together with his agency, Roc Nation, has decided which club he wants to join. The player has made his choice for the future while representing Ivory Coast at the Club World Cup.

“There is a clear decision from Yan Diomande. He wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.”

On why Diomande has decided to chose PSG, Romano added: “Why PSG? There are several reasons. He considers them to be the club his father has always supported. He would love to live in Paris. He believes the project is incredibly ambitious. The opportunity to compete for the UEFA Champions League is extremely attractive to him. He also believes there will be many trophies to win in the coming years.

“Another key factor is Luis Enrique. Diomande sees him as one of football’s great tactical minds, and that has had a major influence on his decision.

“All of these factors have placed Yan Diomande in a very clear position. He wants to move to Paris.

“There is already an agreement on personal terms between PSG and Yan Diomande. At the moment it is a verbal agreement, but it has been completed. PSG have agreed a five-year contract with the player, including an important salary package.”

Liverpool had been willing to secure a deal now for Diomande to join in the summer of 2027 but the focus will now be on talks between PSG and Leipzig.

Romano revealed: “Liverpool tried everything possible to secure the player before other clubs could enter the race. As I have told you before, timing was always going to be crucial.

“Liverpool recently had a bid worth €90 million plus a further €10 million in add-ons rejected by RB Leipzig. They were preparing to return with an improved offer. However, the player informed Liverpool that he wanted to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

“The focus now shifts to negotiations between PSG and RB Leipzig as both clubs attempt to reach an agreement.”

Romano continued: “What I can add is that Paris Saint-Germain have an excellent relationship with RB Leipzig. The people involved in this deal, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and Oliver Mintzlaff, all have a very strong working relationship.

“What is especially important today is the valuation of the player. RB Leipzig have made it very clear to PSG and the player’s representatives that they will only sell Yan Diomande this summer for an extraordinary fee.

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“An offer of €100 million will not be enough. It will take significantly more than that for Leipzig to approve an immediate transfer.

“Otherwise, Leipzig are prepared to agree a deal now that would allow PSG to sign Yan Diomande in the summer of 2027.

“The negotiations between the clubs are now set to begin, but the player has already made his decision. He wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.

“It’s a huge story involving one of the most talented young wingers in world football, and it will be fascinating to see how the negotiations develop.”

Barcola a target but could Liverpool still sign Diomande?

Liverpool could still sign Diomande, if his stance changes, but PSG winger Barcola is now at the top of their list of transfer targets.

Romano explained: “What does this mean for the transfer market? First of all, it means Liverpool are unlikely to sign Yan Diomande, despite making him one of their priority targets.

“In football, you should never say never, so let’s see whether Liverpool attempt to re-enter the race. However, the player has been very clear that he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.

“Liverpool genuinely believed they had a chance of convincing him through their project, their financial package and their long-term vision. However, PSG’s latest approach proved decisive.

“Liverpool were preparing another bid, but they will not return unless the player changes his mind.

“As I have said many times when discussing Liverpool’s search for a winger, do not forget the name Bradley Barcola.

“Barcola was already a player Liverpool admired during the summer of 2025, and he remains on their shortlist for the summer of 2026. My position on that has not changed. Bradley Barcola remains a concrete option for Liverpool.

“Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given the green light for Bradley Barcola to leave this summer. However, in all of my recent updates I have continued to say that there is movement around the player.

“Many sources in France insist that Barcola is not leaving PSG. My information remains different. The situation is still open, and there is still a possibility that Barcola could leave Paris during this transfer window.

“PSG’s current priority departures include Nordi Mukiele, who is set to join AC Milan in a deal worth €14 million, while talks are also progressing over Randal Kolo Muani’s future. Discussions continue with Juventus after personal terms were agreed some time ago.

“I have also mentioned several times that if Liverpool decide to move strongly for Barcola, there is still a genuine possibility that negotiations could develop, especially with Yan Diomande now prioritising a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I made a video back in May explaining this exact scenario. Liverpool could move for Barcola while PSG focus on signing Yan Diomande. Several weeks later, that is exactly the direction this story appears to be taking.

“However, everything still depends on whether PSG eventually approve Barcola’s departure this summer. Until that decision is made, the situation remains open.”

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