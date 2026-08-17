PSG make fresh decision on Barcola asking price as Romano reveals Liverpool ‘agreement’

Liverpool have been told Bradley Barcola is not their best option

Liverpool have been told that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to consider offers below the French side’s original asking price for Bradley Barcola, according to reports.

The Reds have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna in the summer transfer window as they look to improve their attacking performances next season.

Centre-backs Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo have also joined from Rennes and Barcelona respectively – but Liverpool c0ntinue to search for more wingers to cover the departure of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool were interested in signing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig before it became clear that he preferred to sign for either PSG or Real Madrid.

That saw the Reds switch targets to Barcola with the France international falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes under Luis Enrique.

The Reds have reportedly been attempting to strike an agreement for weeks with PSG but there are reports that the Ligue 1 champions want around £130m (€152m) for the Frenchman.

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And now French publication Jeunes Footeux claims that PSG are now offering a ‘discount’ on the rate they wanted for Barcola with Liverpool receiving a ‘gift’ from the French side.

The report adds: ‘For a long time, PSG reportedly set the bar at a minimum of €150 million. But the Parisian club’s latest signings could change things. Paris is now said to be willing to listen to an offer between €130 and €140 million. A relative discount, but one that confirms the immense value placed on Barcola by the Parisian management.

‘A small gesture that will prompt Liverpool to step up their pursuit of Barcola? It’s not impossible. But one thing is certain: PSG are under no obligation to sell, and will definitely refuse to be more “generous”.’

‘Liverpool are confident for Barcola’ – Romano

In one of his latest videos on YouTube, Fabrizio Romano also gave a positive update with the Italian transfer insider expecting a deal for Barcola to now “accelerate” with Liverpool “pushing” to get it done.

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Romano said: “For Paris Saint-Germain in terms of Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, both of them not even on the bench. What does it mean guys?

“The expectation is for both of them to go because Paris Saint-Germain up front already have Desire Doue, Ousmane Demebele, Khvicha Kvaraskhelia, Ferran Torres, Mika Goots and Maghnes Akliouche – six fantastic players and in this moment the expectation is for Barcola to go and for Mbaye to go.

“Liverpool are negotiating for Barcola. Liverpool are confident for Barcola. Liverpool are pushing for Barcola.

“I expect this deal to accelerate. Now we enter from Monday into crucial stages of the story. So the negotiations will continue but Liverpool have a verbal agreement, of course on personal terms with Bradley Barcola and Liverpool want to accelerate. So deal absolutely on.”

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