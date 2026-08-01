PSG unlocks Barcola to Liverpool transfer as Romano makes ‘will be completed’ claim

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have been boosted by Paris Saint-Germain making a move for Ajax winger Mika Godts as a deal for Bradley Barcola is unlocked.

The Reds are still searching for a top-class winger to replace legendary forward Mohamed Salah after the Egypt international left Liverpool at the end of the season to pursue a new challenge.

Liverpool had initially made RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande as their top target this summer but interest from PSG made a deal less likely, before Real Madrid swooped in recently to almost certainly tie up a transfer.

The Reds changed targets with PSG’s Barcola, who they’ve had their eye on for a while, becoming their top target and now a deal for the France international is looking increasingly possible.

Barcola has no intention of renewing his deal in Paris and wants to join Liverpool this summer, while Romano has revealed that PSG are closing in on potential replacements.

The French champions have made a move for Ajax star Godts with PSG now in talks over a fee as the Dutch side look for €60m.

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Romano explained on his latest YouTube video: “Luis Campos has already met the player face-to-face in Portugal and, from what I’m told, Mika Godts is in love with the Paris Saint-Germain project. He is excited by the vision presented to him, the ambition of the club and the work Luis Campos has done behind the scenes.

“Godts has given PSG the green light and is ready to join. Personal terms are not an issue and an agreement on the player’s side will be completed if PSG can reach a deal with Ajax.

“The negotiations are now between the clubs. PSG have already opened talks with Ajax and have submitted an offer. Ajax are asking for €60 million, while PSG are prepared to pay less, but discussions are ongoing and this is only the beginning of the negotiations.”

‘Liverpool are not paying €170m’ – Romano

On the Barcola situation, Romano added: “Bradley Barcola is a top target for Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are working on a Mika Godts deal. Then for Ferran (Torres), we have to understand if the deal can happen or not, also depending on Barcelona. But Paris Saint-Germain are working on several files up front, also because Bradley Barcola is subject to strong interest from Liverpool.

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“Liverpool want to bid for Barcola, Liverpool want to go for Barcola. Liverpool are talking to PSG, as I told you, Liverpool are talking to agents of the player. Personal terms are not an issue. Barcola will not sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

“So Liverpool are more than ready to enter into this conversation. Then, as I always told you, it has been an exclusive bomba of the summer, Barcola Liverpool here. April, June, July, every day telling you Barcola, Liverpool, Barcola, Liverpool, Barcola, Liverpool. Now everyone is on the story. But, now it’s going to be important to understand the next steps, so the official bid, and also the financial side.

“Because Liverpool are not paying €170m, I can tell you this. So, they need to find reasonable pricing. The conversation will continue. Liverpool are talking to Paris Saint-Germain. So, patience, I think there will be no breakthrough this weekend. So, you can relax, Liverpool fans. From next week we will see how the conversations will continue. But, for sure, Liverpool keep working on Barcola.

“And so, all these indications are very important.”

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