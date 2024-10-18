Liverpool’s ‘starting price’ for England international Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly ‘opened the door’ for Real Madrid to sign him in January.

Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to the Premier League giants.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, so the futures of Liverpool‘s three star players are uncertain and it’s unclear whether they will pen a contract extension.

The Liverpool and England right-back’s form has been superb at the start of this campaign and he’s regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world.

He’s long been touted as a long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid and it’s been reported that he is their preferred target.

Initially, Real Madrid had been fully expected to wait until next summer and sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer if he snubbed a new Liverpool contract for a new adventure.

However, Carvajal is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines, as he’s suffered a serious ACL injury. This could lead Real Madrid to enter the market for a new right-back in January.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool ‘already know’ Alexander-Arnold is leaving the club and the possibility of him departing in January is ‘increasing’.

A new report in Spain says Alexander-Arnold’s ‘contractual situation could open the door to a move much sooner than expected’.

It is boldly claimed that Alexander-Arnold’s ‘starting price’ to leave Liverpool in January is just ‘8 and 10 million euros’, which would be a ‘real bargain’.

This report is likely understating Alexander-Arnold’s January valuation considerably, but a cut-price winter transfer would allow them to ‘get ahead of their rivals’ and they ‘do not want to miss out’.

Despite this, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey “expects” Alexander-Arnold to pen a new deal and he’s also predicted what Salah and Van Dijk will do.

“I think that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk should all be offered new deals,” Heskey said.

“I’d expect Trent to sign a new one. Being a local lad, knowing what it means to play for the club and lift major trophies for the club that you’ve come up through the youth ranks for, that is a pretty powerful thing for a footballer.

“Trent has won it all with his boyhood club. He knows that he can fulfil all of his ambitions as a player at Liverpool – I hope that he continues his Liverpool fairytale, and I think that he will by signing a new contract.

“With Mo Salah, I think it all depends on what type of contract he’s looking for. Whatever his demands are, I’m guessing that they can be facilitated.

“The reality is, if Liverpool wanted to move him on or were happy to move him on, they would have sold him last season when they had absolutely massive offers for him from Saudi Arabia. I think there is a deal that can be structured for Salah that everyone can be happy with.

“I feel the same way about Virgil van Dijk. Both players seem to be very happy at the club and with the direction that everything is moving in. I think it’s just a matter of time before they all sign new deals.”