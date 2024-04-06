Liverpool legend Barnes picks two title ‘favourites’ as he makes ‘dangerous’ Man Utd vs Reds prediction

John Barnes thinks Liverpool and Manchester City are the favourites to win the Premier League title after the results in midweek.

After Arsenal and Man City won their matches on Wednesday evening, Sheffield United gave fans of those sides an exciting 18 minutes before eventually caving to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday.

That has left the three-horse title race brilliantly poised heading into the final eight matches of the season with Liverpool on 70 points, Arsenal on 68 and Man City a further point adrift on 67.

And former Liverpool star Barnes has Jurgen Klopp’s side as one of two favourites alongside Man City as he expects the Reds to grow stronger as more injured players return.

Barnes told Bonuscodebets: “Liverpool beating Manchester City to the title would be a fantastic achievement. I still have Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of Arsenal as favourites.

“We’re still very much in the race having missed Trent (Alexander-Arnold), Salah, Allison and Curtis Jones. The players that have come in have done very well but of course it’s great to have your best players back. It’s fantastic.

“But we haven’t done badly without them. They’re going to be hungry when they get back but how up to speed will they be?

“”They may not hit the ground running so let’s see how it pans out.”

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday in a huge match for their title ambitions with the Red Devils likely to take confidence from their recent 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory.

Barnes added: “You’re looking at the likes of Garnacho, Rashford and Højlund who are all great individual players as the biggest threats. But if they don’t perform well as a team it doesn’t matter what they do as individuals. Individuals won’t win the game for United. They will need to play well as a team.’

“They did play well in the first half against Liverpool in the Cup match but they won’t beat Liverpool with individual performances.

“The FA Cup win will give Manchester United more confidence in knowing that they can beat Liverpool but I don’t think Liverpool took Manchester United lightly in the game.

“It will boost United but Liverpool won’t need any reason to ensure they are ready for the game. Liverpool go into every game giving 100% total effort and commitment.”

“We just don’t know which Manchester United will turn up. Will it be the team that beat Liverpool and the team that drew with Brentford and should have lost? The team that lost to Chelsea? They’re still very inconsistent.

“You don’t know which Manchester United is going to turn up which is dangerous.”

Kobbie Mainoo has been one of the best breakout players in the Premier League this season and Barnes has been impressed by what he’s seen from the young England international.

Barnes continued: “Mainoo is a young player and young players want to play. I’m sure he wants to play every game.

“He’s been fantastic since he broke into the United team and in difficult circumstances because he’s not playing in a team that’s playing consistently well.

“The United situation would normally be a tough one for young players to show how good they are but he’s impressed me every time he’s played.

“He’d had a great attitude and been one of United’s better players and has been one of their most consistent if not their most consistent player.

“He does a lot of work in midfield. Defending, holding onto the ball, driving forward, passing forward. He’s handled the pressure well.”