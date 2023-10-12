Liverpool face battle to sign Serie A wonderkid as Man City and Barcelona join race

Federico Chiesa of Juventus FC competes for the ball with Patrick Dorgu of US Lecce

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu, but they could face some stern competition when trying to land his signature.

The January transfer window is still a few months away but the rumour mill is already gearing up ahead of the window opening again.

Liverpool had been linked with Dorgu in the summer, but the move didn’t materialise. Dorgu’s agent, Kingsley Ogbodo claimed that plenty of clubs were chasing his signature in the summer.

“Liverpool want him. Liverpool have been watching him and interested in him for some time, but if he goes there he’ll have to play in the U23 team,” Ogbodo told Danish outlet Bold.

“Liverpool are of course not the only club that want him. There are many clubs here in England who are keeping an eye on him.”

The 18-year-old has been making an impression for Lecce this season as the left-back has featured in all eight of their league matches so far.

As the teenager has continued to impress, more clubs are expected to join the race to sign him in 2024.

According to a report from Italy, as cited by Sport Witness, the likes of Man City and Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on the defender.

The report claims that if the youngster continues on his current trajectory, he will be the subject of ‘concrete offers’ sooner rather than later.

Dorgu’s contract with Lecce runs until the summer of 2027 so the Italian club will certainly be under no pressure to immediately cash in.

The player’s agent also doesn’t seem to be pushing for a move at this stage as the youngster is continuing to develop well in Serie A.

In September, the teenager was also linked with a move to Chelsea and the youngster told Danish paper Ekstra Bladet that it is his dream to play for the London club.

“Chelsea is my dream to play for,” Dorgu explained. “I have been a fan of them for over 10 years, so it would be a huge dream to play for them.

“I really just take it as motivation, that when the big teams look at me, it is because I am doing the right thing and must continue. Then it’s just a matter of time before the big teams come knocking.”

Europe’s top clubs will continue to monitor the defender’s progress throughout the season and there’s every chance that a bidding war could commence in the upcoming months.

