Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern

Liverpool and one European giant have made ‘very high offers’ to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, according to reports in Spain.

Guehi is expected to leave Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Marc Guehi: What’s next?

Guehi wants to leave Palace next summer with free transfer inevitable

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona most interested clubs

At least 13 clubs in the race

Competing in Premier League, FA Cup, Conference League in second half of 25/26

According to Catalonia-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are very keen on signing the England centre-back.

However, they face considerable competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

The report claims Barcelona have followed Guehi for some time and recently met with his agent.

That meeting took place last month, but talks have since ‘cooled considerably’ due to the finances involved in the deal.

No figures are mentioned, but Guehi and Barcelona’s ‘differences were significant’.

Liverpool and Bayern are both mentioned as having made ‘very high offers’. It is not specified whether those offers were made to Palace for a January transfer or directly to the player’s camp.

You would be forgiven for assuming it is the latter, and the report (via Sport Witness) explains that both clubs ‘are prepared to offer a substantial salary’ to Guehi.

The lack of clarity is far from ideal. All that is clear is that both clubs want him and have made some form of offer.

Spanish outlet Sport reported on Tuesday that Hansi Flick’s side appreciate Guehi, who is highly regarded by sporting director Deco.

Real Madrid have also been strongly linked with signing the Palace and England star, though there is no mention of them in this particular report.

Marc Guehi’s Palace situation explained

Guehi is out of contract next summer and Palace boss Oliver Glasner has already confirmed the defender will leave the club.

“I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year,” Glasner said.

“The club wanted [Guehi to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, ‘No, I want to make something different.’ And that’s normal.

“And for us, it’s how we can deal with this situation. What is the best way to get this next step done? And that’s all about how we are talking together.”

🗣️ “Of course it was a disappointment” Arne Slot addresses Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool collapsing on deadline day ❌ pic.twitter.com/9JY7KB9bT9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2025

Liverpool came agonisingly close to signing Guehi for £35million last summer. However, they waited until deadline day to make an acceptable offer and Palace were unable to sign a replacement in time, meaning the move collapsed.

Guehi was understandably disappointed but acted extremely professionally throughout the remainder of the summer transfer window and since his proposed move to Anfield fell through.

The impact of Guehi’s failed Liverpool transfer

Guehi’s performances have not dipped as a result of the failed move, but Liverpool have been deeply disappointing despite spending over £400m and breaking their transfer record twice last summer.

Arne Slot has felt compelled to continue playing the struggling Ibrahima Konate, and had he landed Guehi, the Reds’ season could look very different.

Waiting until deadline day to have an offer accepted may prove to be one of the worst decisions made by any Premier League club this year.

As for Palace, they have benefitted from Guehi staying. While they may miss out on a transfer fee, any success achieved this season could make that sacrifice worthwhile.

After taking over as club captain ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Guehi became the first Palace player to lift a major trophy, captaining the Eagles to FA Cup glory in May.

He will hope to repeat that success this season as Palace compete in the Europa Conference League and attempt to retain their FA Cup crown.

The Eagles were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday evening, losing on penalties away to Arsenal.

Next up for Glasner’s side is a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

