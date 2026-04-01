Liverpool: Bayern chief gives blunt response to Salah rumour as MLS chief hits back at Egypt director

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah “did not receive any offer” from Bayern Munich, according to the German club’s director of sport Max Eberl.

The Reds announced last week that this will be the Egyptian’s last season at Anfield as they will look to move him on in the summer transfer window.

Salah is likely to be given a free transfer, despite having a year left on his contract, with Liverpool set to save around £22m on wages for next season.

There have already been loads of rumours about where Salah could end up next season with a long-term interest in him from the Saudi Pro League.

His former club Roma have been linked with a move over the last week, while Major League Soccer in the USA, Paris and Munich are all rumoured landing grounds.

Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan said earlier this week that he had “heard about offers” for Salah from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

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Hassan told On Sports: “I would prefer him to stay in Europe. I have heard about offers from Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and clubs in the Italian league.

“A move to the Major League? He would be far too out of the spotlight. You won’t remember Salah any more than I remember [Lionel] Messi now. I don’t even try to watch him.

“If he does not receive offers from Europe, then a move to the Saudi league would be a good option, especially with big names such as Cristiano [Ronaldo].”

When asked about reports linking Salah to Bayern Munich, director of sport Eberl told Winwin: “No, Mohamed Salah has not received any offer from Bayern Munich.”

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Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber hit back at Hassan’s comments that a move to America would be “too out of the spotlight” for Salah.

Garber used Lionel Messi as an example of how some of the best players in world football find a move to Major League Soccer attractive.

The league commissioner told The Guardian: “That’s the first time that I’ve ever heard anything like that. Leo Messi is the most popular player in the world. He was, and he still is. I’d be happy to send an Apple subscription to the head of the Egyptian FA so he can watch as many Messi games as he’d like.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher insists that Salah could still play in a top European league before he ends up in the Saudi Pro League.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “I think Mo Salah, the way he’s driven like a Ronaldo, I don’t see the Saudi thing just yet.

“I can see him in Italy with one of the giants. I just think your career’s over when you go there (Saudi Arabia). I think he’ll still be looking at his Champions League record or how many goals he can get.

“I still think he thinks, ‘I’m still one of the best players, and me leaving now is not the end of my top-level career, I’ve still got something to give’.”