Florian Wirtz has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Bayern Munich are reportedly ‘fearful’ of missing out on Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz amid serious interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.

It has been suggested that Wirtz could follow Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso in leaving Bayer Leverkusen this season amid interest from several elite European clubs.

Wirtz grabbed 15 goals and 16 assists for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions this season as he’s cemented himself as one of Europe’s best attacking midfielders.

It was initially indicated that a move to Bayern Munich was most likely as Vincent Kompany’s side reached a verbal agreement, but Liverpool are plotting a transfer hijack.

Liverpool are already busy in the transfer market as they are looking to finalise deals for Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, while Wirtz has been identified as their leading target for the No.10 position.

Wietz has also been mooted as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Man City, but their decision to ‘withdraw’ leaves Liverpool and Bayern Munich as the main contenders for the 22-year-old.

In the meantime, Liverpool are ‘serious’ about Wirtz and have held a ‘secret meeting’ with his representatives as they plan a record-breaking offer amid reports that he is valued at around £125m.

Now, a report from German outlet Kicker claims Bayern Munich ‘fear’ Liverpool in the tussle for Wirtz as the Reds ‘could intervene’.

It is also noted that the Reds to ‘have been greatly impressed and have chosen Wirtz as the centre of a new team at Anfield’, as each side ‘goes to the limit with this transfer’.

Bayern Munich are said to be especially wary of Liverpool’s interest because ‘they’re not currently pursuing a plan B in case of a rejection’.

The report adds:

‘According to information from kicker, coach Vincent Kompany at Munich has spoken at length with Wirtz about his potential role. Did he succeed in convincing Wirtz? A refusal from him would certainly hit Bayern hard.’

Wirtz would be a superb signing for Liverpool, but pundit Ally McCoist reckons they should avoid this transfer for two reasons.

McCoist explained: “Is he a good player? Yes. Is he a top player? Yes, but straight away if you can get three players at £40m or maybe an £80m and a £40m. Yes, is the answer to the question.

“I think that money could be better spent, I really do.

“Yes, I like him as a player and he’ll make a difference in any side but it’s too much for me, it really is too much.

“I know the market has gone crazy but I still think the priority (should be a striker).”