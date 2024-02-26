Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha remains on Bayern Munich’s shortlist as they battle Liverpool for his signature ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Cottagers blocked Palhinha’s exit on transfer deadline day in the summer as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich pushed to get a deal over the line.

Palhinha has been in brilliant form for Fulham since joining Marco Silva’s ranks at the beginning of last season from Sporting Lisbon.

His good performances have continued this season, despite being denied a move to Bayern Munich late in the summer window, with the Portugal international contributing three goals and an assist in 22 Premier League games this term.

And now Football Insider claims Bayern Munich ‘remain alongside the likes of Liverpool in the race’ for the Fulham midfielder ‘despite the imminent departure of Thomas Tuchel’.

The German boss – who will leave the Bavarians at the end of the season – was ‘a major driving force behind their push’ for Palhinha in the summer and his mutual decision to leave Bayern is a ‘dramatic new twist’ in the transfer saga.

A source has told Football Insider in a ‘major update’ that ‘the Portugal international remains on their shortlist and they could swoop for him if he is available for the right price’ with Bayern Munich’s board ‘big admirers’ of Palhinha.

Arsenal are another club reportedly interested in Palhinha with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming the Gunners interest in the winter.

Romano told Kick in December: “What I can confirm about Palhinha… is that there are also English clubs interested in Palhinha. One of those clubs is Arsenal. It is true that Arsenal appreciate the player. There are some people at the club who consider Palhinha a very good player. It’s one of the players they discussed internally.

“There are two issues – the first one is the age, he’s not a super young player. I think next year he will be 29. Also, the price. Arsenal cannot spend that amount of money, something like £70-80m on one more midfielder after spending the big amount of money they invested on Declan Rice.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp thinks Palhinha is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League and recommends that the Reds sign him.

“I am a big fan of Palhinha in midfield,” Redknapp told Sky Sports last year. “I think he is one of the most underrated players.

“The job that he does. If I was Liverpool right now, I would look to get him in my midfield in January. He makes a big difference to any team.”

