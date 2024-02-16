Liverpool are still favourites to land Xabi Alonso as their new manager this summer despite interest from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to bring an end to a nine-year spell at the Merseyside club.

Klopp has won six major trophies in his time at Liverpool and it will be a big task for any new manager to replicate the German’s success at the Premier League club.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso is the current favourite with the bookmakers and a number of reliable sources have claimed that there is interest there from the Reds as they look to replace Klopp.

There has already been rumours that Bayern Munich could also ‘jump on’ Alonso if they choose to sack Thomas Tuchel ahead of the summer.

Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Bundesliga over the weekend as they moved five points clear of the second-placed defending champions in the table.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Manchester United bring ‘laptop gurus’ back and Liverpool stunned by Kylian Mbappe bombshell

And that has seen other clubs, as well as Liverpool, take an interest in Alonso as they plan for the future with Foot Mercato bringing the latest on the former Spain international.

The French outlet claims that Bayern Munich are ‘attracted’ to Alonso but Liverpool’s ‘pressure to recover the Spanish coach already seems to be bearing fruit’.

Appointing Alonso is now ‘considered a priority’ by Liverpool after the Reds made ‘first contacts’ over a deal in early February,

The Liverpool and Bayern Munich jobs are two of only ‘three or four’ that Alonso would be ‘interested in’ as he looks to manage clubs he ‘frequented during his playing career’.

Already trailing Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich lost 1-0 to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday as they face a ‘big crisis’ under Tuchel.

It now seems ‘very unlikely’ that the former Chelsea manager will last at Bayern Munich beyond the end of the current campaign and the Bavarians now ‘want’ Alonso.

Bayern are now ‘convinced of the abilities’ of Alonso but will ‘have to move quickly’ as Liverpool have made him their ‘priority’ with the former midfielder their top ‘preference’ to succeed Klopp.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Man City v Chelsea, Ivan Toney v Liverpool, David Moyes, Palace palaver